Keir Starmer says Boris Johnson is a liar and the people of Britain are realizing that

The Labor leader said voters were starting to see Boris Johnson “for who he really is” – and asked if the Prime Minister was a liar, he replied “I think he is dishonest – yes”

Boris Johnson is a liar and the British people are starting to realize it, Keir Starmer said today.

The Labor leader said the PM was dishonest and socially remote from the truth after denying any knowledge of the No10 parties.

Sir Keir said voters are starting to see him for what he really is and I think that’s having a pretty profound impact on politics.

Meanwhile, the leader of the Labor Party has ruled out reserve tactical pacts with the Lib Dems in the upcoming election to oust the Tories.

But he suggested the Labor Party would loosen up in Lib Dem’s target seats, saying it would focus on where the Labor Party needs to win most urgently.

In an interview with Times Radio Labors, the Times Radio frontman was asked if he agreed with Dawn Butler – who was kicked out of the House of Commons for calling the Prime Minister a liar.















Picture: PENNSYLVANIA)



He replied: Well yes I said he was socially distant from the truth this is the way I presented him in the bedroom because you are not allowed to treat the prime minister liar.

When asked if, in the sanctuary of a radio studio, he thought the Prime Minister was a liar, he replied: I think he is dishonest – yes.

When he gets up and says he’s pissed off that he just found out there had been parties in Downing Street, I don’t think a lot of people believe him.

I certainly don’t.

After a string of sordid scandals, Sir Keir claimed Labor – and the Tories’ own actions – were starting to expose the government for what it really is.

He added: When I took the lead of the Labor Party, we were about 25 points behind the Conservative government. We are now ahead.

Now I’m not naive enough to think that it all ends happily forever, of course there will be swings, there will be turbulence along the way.

But to have closed the gap from minus 25 to a lead over the government in less than two years, after the worst loss of 2019, I think that shows a bit of politics.

But he admitted there was a long way to go before winning an election in 2023 or 2024, and said there was no path to Labor in government that did not go through l ‘Scotland – where Labor won just one MP seat in 2019.

Last week, the Tories were ousted from North Shropshire for the first time in modern history in a by-election in Westminster.

The Lib Dems triumphed in part through tactical votes – sparking calls for opposition parties to formally work together to overthrow the Tories.















Picture: Christopher Furlong / Getty Images)



Sir Keir said: I don’t think we can make formal pacts with other parties, we should run our own candidates.

I think we should have a Labor candidate that people can vote for wherever they live, and depriving them of that is not the right thing to do.

There are also issues with our rules.

But he added: Look, you know, given the scale of the task we are facing, given my absolute determination that we are going to cross the line in the next general election, I am very clear on our target seats. . .

I know where we need to win across the UK.

And therefore, I will focus my party on those target seats, on the places where we can win and we know we have to win.

He added: If you take North Shropshire – it’s not on my target seat list, it’s not one of the seats I ever thought we can realistically win.

Chesham & Amersham, North Shropshire are not on my list of target seats. Am I happy to see the Conservatives overthrown over there? Yes.