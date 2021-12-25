There is a wave of Covid-19, Chinese law 26 Xi’an city officials





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The Chinese government has punished dozens of those responsible for the coronavirus outbreak in Xi’an city, Shaanxi province. This is the country’s latest reprimand under China’s strict zero Covid rules. The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said 26 Communist Party officials were punished for not being thorough enough in preventing and controlling the outbreak on Friday (12/24/2021). Chinese officials deemed to have failed to control the virus in their territory are regularly dismissed or reprimanded by the parties concerned. The statement said the inspections revealed a weak approach to testing and an uncoordinated response, hampering contact tracing in Xi’an. “The authorities will remove bureaucratic problems in disease control work, such as shirking responsibility, not acting, wasting money and handling things negatively,” said a Party disciplinary official. Previously, a party secretary in Inner Mongolia was fired after his region was hit by a cluster of cases in October. The head of the Zhengzhou City Health Commission was sacked in August after the Covid affair this summer. Xi’an reported 49 more cases on Friday, bringing the total number of outbreaks to more than 250 in recent weeks. Following the surge in cases, the city of 13 million people has been forced to keep residents at home, shut down businesses and intensively test for COVID-19 since Thursday. Residents who wish to leave the city must also first apply for a permit. While major attractions, including the museum housing the Terracotta Army, the tomb of China’s first emperor, have been closed until further notice. The Xi’an cases have so far spread to five other cities, including Beijing, according to state media. This has raised concerns about how quickly the virus could spread geographically across the country. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (tfa / tfa)



