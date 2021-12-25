Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes new Christmas statement as Covid cases rise

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has issued an urgent appeal for people across Britain to get vaccinated and ‘take extra precautions’ as coronavirus cases rise across the UK as the end of the season approaches Christmas day.

His Christmas message will be posted on his official Twitter account on Friday morning (December 24).

the Manchester Evening News reports In this year’s annual message, the prime minister encouraged the public to come forward for his booster shots.

And it is reported that the PM paid tribute to NHS staff working over Christmas, caregivers and everyone involved in the vaccination campaign.







He said: After two years of this pandemic, I cannot say that we are out of it. How can I? When Omicron is in full swing, when we all know it, together we have to try to stop the spread of this new variant.

“We need to test ourselves and be extra careful when meeting elderly or vulnerable relatives. We know things are still tough.

“But for millions of families across the country, I hope and believe that this Christmas is and will be much better than the last, in that vital respect, that we can celebrate with those we love and raise our glasses to those who cannot be with us.

“And if this year you need a bigger turkey and there is more cabbage to peel and more dishes to do, then that’s good because these rituals are so important.”

He said he hoped people would enjoy the holiday season “all the more deeply because of what we must have missed last year.”

He paid tribute to everyone involved in the vaccination effort and thanked people for coming forward for their vaccines.

“If the pile of crumpled wrapping paper is bigger this year, it is precisely because across the country, as Christmas approaches, we have given ourselves an invisible and priceless gift,” he said. he declares.

“We have received this vaccination which protects us and prevents us from infecting others.

“And I hope that I will be forgiven for being proud of the immense spirit of good neighborliness shown by the people of this country.

“Getting stung not only for themselves, for ourselves, but for friends and family and everyone we meet.”

He continued, “It is, after all, the teaching of Jesus Christ, whose birth is at the heart of this huge feast – that we are to love our neighbors as we love ourselves.

“And so let’s think of all those who are good neighbors and think of others, of all those in the NHS who work at Christmas, of our caregivers, of all those involved in the incredible vaccination campaign, of those who care from the people who have lost loved ones this year, and who would otherwise be alone, the thousands of people who self-isolate selflessly to protect others from Covid.

“And while the time to buy gifts is theoretically running out, there is still one wonderful thing you can give to your family and the whole country, and that is to get this shot, whether it’s your first or your second, or your reminder, when next year’s festivities are even better than this year’s. “

Earlier this week, the PM confirmed that no further restrictions would be in place until Christmas.

Mr Johnson has faced calls to define his Covid strategy for the new year after leaders in Northern Ireland, Wales and Scotland all announced new restrictions to tackle the Omicron variant.

Labor has called on the government for more clarity on its plans, with fictional secretary of state for digital, culture, media and sports Lucy Powell saying Mr.

She told Sky News there was a feeling that Mr Johnson “is not really in a position to make these decisions very clearly on the basis of the data, as he has his own political issues and has lost authority. to the public in order to convey some of these messages.

“The government has to work on something,” she said. “Why can’t we all know what it is and have a clearer idea of ​​what would happen if some of these data points changed, and what if some of these data points changed? more positive, as they are this morning?

It follows a string of allegations against the government surrounding parties which were said to have taken place in Downing Street to celebrate Christmas last year.

Reports suggest a number of rallies were held by No 10 staff as the country was under strict coronavirus rules.

An investigation into the allegations has been opened.

