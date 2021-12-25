Politics
Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes new Christmas statement as Covid cases rise
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has issued an urgent appeal for people across Britain to get vaccinated and ‘take extra precautions’ as coronavirus cases rise across the UK as the end of the season approaches Christmas day.
His Christmas message will be posted on his official Twitter account on Friday morning (December 24).
the Manchester Evening News reports In this year’s annual message, the prime minister encouraged the public to come forward for his booster shots.
And it is reported that the PM paid tribute to NHS staff working over Christmas, caregivers and everyone involved in the vaccination campaign.
He said: After two years of this pandemic, I cannot say that we are out of it. How can I? When Omicron is in full swing, when we all know it, together we have to try to stop the spread of this new variant.
“We need to test ourselves and be extra careful when meeting elderly or vulnerable relatives. We know things are still tough.
“But for millions of families across the country, I hope and believe that this Christmas is and will be much better than the last, in that vital respect, that we can celebrate with those we love and raise our glasses to those who cannot be with us.
“And if this year you need a bigger turkey and there is more cabbage to peel and more dishes to do, then that’s good because these rituals are so important.”
He said he hoped people would enjoy the holiday season “all the more deeply because of what we must have missed last year.”
He paid tribute to everyone involved in the vaccination effort and thanked people for coming forward for their vaccines.
Comment on this story in the comments section.
“If the pile of crumpled wrapping paper is bigger this year, it is precisely because across the country, as Christmas approaches, we have given ourselves an invisible and priceless gift,” he said. he declares.
“We have received this vaccination which protects us and prevents us from infecting others.
“And I hope that I will be forgiven for being proud of the immense spirit of good neighborliness shown by the people of this country.
“Getting stung not only for themselves, for ourselves, but for friends and family and everyone we meet.”
He continued, “It is, after all, the teaching of Jesus Christ, whose birth is at the heart of this huge feast – that we are to love our neighbors as we love ourselves.
“And so let’s think of all those who are good neighbors and think of others, of all those in the NHS who work at Christmas, of our caregivers, of all those involved in the incredible vaccination campaign, of those who care from the people who have lost loved ones this year, and who would otherwise be alone, the thousands of people who self-isolate selflessly to protect others from Covid.
“And while the time to buy gifts is theoretically running out, there is still one wonderful thing you can give to your family and the whole country, and that is to get this shot, whether it’s your first or your second, or your reminder, when next year’s festivities are even better than this year’s. “
Earlier this week, the PM confirmed that no further restrictions would be in place until Christmas.
Mr Johnson has faced calls to define his Covid strategy for the new year after leaders in Northern Ireland, Wales and Scotland all announced new restrictions to tackle the Omicron variant.
Labor has called on the government for more clarity on its plans, with fictional secretary of state for digital, culture, media and sports Lucy Powell saying Mr.
She told Sky News there was a feeling that Mr Johnson “is not really in a position to make these decisions very clearly on the basis of the data, as he has his own political issues and has lost authority. to the public in order to convey some of these messages.
“The government has to work on something,” she said. “Why can’t we all know what it is and have a clearer idea of what would happen if some of these data points changed, and what if some of these data points changed? more positive, as they are this morning?
It follows a string of allegations against the government surrounding parties which were said to have taken place in Downing Street to celebrate Christmas last year.
Reports suggest a number of rallies were held by No 10 staff as the country was under strict coronavirus rules.
An investigation into the allegations has been opened.
Want the latest news delivered straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for Nottinghamshire Live newsletters.
Sources
2/ https://www.nottinghampost.com/news/local-news/prime-minister-boris-johnson-makes-6400992
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]