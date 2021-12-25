Jokowi puts online a moment of walking with JK-Anies during the inauguration of the new DMI building





Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) this morning inaugurated the office building of the Central Governing Board of Indonesian Mosques (DMI) in Jakarta. Jokowi posted the timing of the inauguration with former Vice President Jusuf Kalla and DKI Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan on his social media. Seen on Jokowi’s official Instagram, Friday (12/24/2021), Jusuf Kalla and Anies Baswedan standing to the left and right of President Jokowi. JK and Anies Baswedan stood in the front row with the head of state. Behind Jokowi is Secretary of State Pratikno and several others. Jokowi said at the time of the inauguration of the DMI office. “Today, I opened the Central Governing Board of Indonesian Mosques (DMI) office building on Jalan Matraman Raya, Jakarta. A magnificent new building built on a government land grant,” Jokowi said. Jokowi We hope that this new office will make DMI – under the leadership of Jusuf Kalla – more eager to make the mosque not only a place of worship for Muslims, but also a center of education, preaching to educate people, a place for deliberation to build unity, strengthen national bonds, and a center for the development and improvement of community well-being. “I appreciate DMI’s efforts to make mosques prosper and prosper, to make mosques an economic engine for the people and to try to build a sustainable society. mutamaddin, who are economically, politically and culturally empowered, ”Jokowi said. The location of the DMI office building is located in Matraman area, Jakarta. This area is strategic because it is close to several offices of Islamic organizations, such as PBNU, MUI and several other organizations. “So thank goodness after looking around the best locations can be anywhere,” said Jokowi previously. Watch the video “Inaugurate the DMI office, Jokowi wants the mosque to be an economic asset for the Ummah”:

