Turkey to send crypto bill to parliament as pound rises 20%





Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has announced that the country’s crypto bill is expected to be sent to the National Assembly with immediate effect. President announcement to reporters at a press conference in Istanbul on Friday. While President Erdoğan didn’t miss out on many details this time around, he said: “We’re going to take a step right now and send [the draft bill] in parliament “ In September, the government revealed its serious reservations about crypto, saying he “does not intend to adopt cryptocurrencies”. Erdoğan took this opportunity to reassure his compatriots that Turkey would continue to work on its identifiable digital currency which has its own identity. And despite the fact that the subject is hot, there is plenty of evidence to suggest that there would be no outright ban on crypto. Crypto Gains Massive Popularity In Turkey As The Pound Hits All-Time Highs Even with Turkey’s native currency – the lira, hitting historic lows against the US dollar earlier in the year, and inflation also on the rise, the popularity of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies continued to rise. soar impressively. Probably because these users see cryptocurrencies as a kind of shield against the challenges mentioned earlier. But the widespread adoption of cryptocurrencies is currently causing many problems for Erdogan, who is looking to strengthen the lire to help improve Turkey’s not-so-good economy. Whereas, despite Turkey’s central bank ban on crypto payments in April, it is not illegal to own or hold cryptocurrency in the country. The legal status was confirmed when Turkey’s central bank governor Şahap Kavcıoğlu noted at the time that crypto regulations were being drafted by the country’s Ministry of Treasury and Finance with no intention of ‘outright ban cryptography. Meanwhile, in the related news, read her jumped nearly 20% on Tuesday, just 24 hours after Erdogan announced measures to protect lira deposits. Warning The content presented may include the personal opinion of the author and is subject to market conditions. Do your market research before investing in cryptocurrencies. The author or publication assumes no responsibility for your personal financial loss. About the Author

