Amazon shut down customer ratings in China to stop anything below 5 stars for Xi Jinping’s book: Reuters – Mothership.SG
Amazon should not allow customer ratings or reviews on its platform in China if they want to do business there, according to two unidentified people familiar with the incident who were cited in a report. Reuters report.
The order was reportedly made about two years ago to prevent “anything not below five stars” for the Chinese president’s book “The Governance of China,” which was published in three separate volumes. in 2014, 2017 and 2020 respectively.
The comments section on the book SEO on Amazon.cn has also been disabled. However, reviews are still enabled on Amazon.com.
Amazon first entered the Chinese market in 2004 with the acquisition of Joyo, a local online book market that was later renamed Amazon China in 2011, according to CNBC.
The company then announced it was leaving the online retail business space in the country after struggling to gain a foothold in the highly competitive and saturated domestic market.
Negative propaganda film reviews withdrawn
This apparent order from local authorities was recorded in a 2018 internal briefing document that lists a number of issues the U.S. tech company has faced in the country.
According to the document, Amazon was receiving an increasing number of requests from Chinese authorities to remove certain content, in particular “politically sensitive”.
For example, the Cyberspace Administration of China, which regulates and oversees internet content in the country, reportedly asked the company to remove an IMDb link to the film. Amazing china due to “particularly harsh user reviews”.
Subsequently, some negative reviews of the film on the Amazon-owned IMDb website were cleaned up. Their traces remain on archived screenshots of the platform, according to Reuters.
However, Amazon apparently said IMDb was not aware of any requests from the Chinese government to do anything to critics on the site regarding the film.
The film, which showcases Xi’s achievements in science, technology and poverty reduction since taking over the country, is rated 2.3 out of 10 stars on IMDb, with most critics calling it a propaganda film that “just praises” rather than “documents.”
Better access to the Chinese market after compliance
It was further reported that shortly after Amazon established China Books – a portal on the US site created in collaboration with Chinese authorities – in 2011, the company began selling Amazon Kindles in China.
China eventually became the world’s largest market for e-readers in 2017, accounting for over 40% of device sales globally.
Amazon “complies with all applicable laws and regulations, wherever [they] work, and China is no exception, ”a spokesperson said Bloomberg.
Not the first
Amazon was not the only Western company that wanted to adhere to Chinese censorship rules to gain access to the large Chinese market.
In December of this year, Microsoft launched a new LinkedIn app for China, called In Career, which does not include a social media feed.
The move came after Microsoft announced in October that it was shutting down LinkedIn in the country, citing the growing challenge to comply with the Chinese government, the BBC reported.
The career networking platform has previously been criticized for censoring the profiles of American journalists in China.
In 2019, as employees and outsiders feared the company was bending to censorship rules, Google abandoned his Dragonfly project, a censored version of its search engine.
Launched in 2017 before its informal termination, it was seen as the company’s return to the world’s most populous market after it was banned in 2010.
