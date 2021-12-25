Trump spokesman cooperates with Jan 6 committee but fights subpoena over financial records





PREMIERE ON FOX: Taylor Budowich, spokesperson for former President Donald Trump, battles a subpoena sent by the House committee on Jan.6 to JPMorgan Chase over his banking records, arguing in a court filing that he was denied due process in the case after providing hundreds of pages of documents and hours of sworn testimony.

“The select committee acts in the absence of any valid legislative power and threatens to violate long-standing principles of the separation of powers by exercising a law enforcement function without the authority to do so,” reads one complaint. filed by Budowich in Federal District Court in Washington, DC.

“Mr. Budowich has not had the opportunity to review the subpoena in question to determine the extent or scope of the information and records requested; moreover, the select committee omitted all the rules of procedure, did not grant due process and neglected to give formal notice, “he continues.

Budowich, who began his current role as Trump’s spokesperson in July, told Fox News on Friday he had cooperated with the committee’s Jan.6 investigation, including sitting for a deposition on Wednesday and providing various documents. before this date.

This included, Budowich said, banking transactions and text messages related to his role as a consultant for a group that announced Trump’s Ellipse rally on January 6. His complaint against the committee says he produced “over 1,700 pages of documents” and gave the committee “about four hours of sworn testimony.”

Budowich also previously worked on the Trump campaign but quit that job in November, and served as an advisor to Donald Trump Jr.

Taylor Budowich, spokesperson for former President Donald Trump, is one of many whose cases are cited by the Jan.6 committee. (Twitter)

JAN. 6 ASSIGNMENT OF THE COMMITTEE FOR REQUESTS FOR PRIVATE TELEPHONE RECORDINGS DATA BAND, CALL LOGS TO IP ADDRESSES

The January 6 committee first sent the summons to JPMorgan Chase on November 23. But the bank, which according to documents reviewed by Fox News is represented in the case by former Obama attorney general Loretta Lynch, sent a notice to Sacramento from Budowich on Tuesday. , Calif. By overnight courier, to be delivered Wednesday, which he complies with the subpoena.

It was the day Budowich was in Washington, DC, to testify before the January 6 committee. He said he did not return home until Thursday. And when he did, Budowich discovered the letter contained a Friday deadline for him to file something blocking disclosure of his records to the committee.

“After fully complying with the committee’s requirements, including sitting for a four-hour deposition on December 22, I returned home on December 23 only to find a notice from my banking institution, JPMorgan Chase, which they would deliver. my banking records to the committee if I did not provide a court-ordered judgment by Dec. 24, “Budowich said in a statement.

In this January 6, 2021 file photo with the White House in the background, former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally in Washington on the Ellipse. Former Trump campaign member Taylor Budowich was involved in planning the rally. (AP Photo / Jacquelyn Martin, file)

JPMorgan Chase’s notice also did not include a copy of the summons or any details of the documents requested by the summons.

“To add to the absurdity, neither the committee nor JPMorgan Chase will provide me with a copy of the actual contents of the summons,” Budowich said.

Budowich said the bank would only show him a cover of the summons, which did not contain any details about the scope of the document.

This appears to deviate from the practice that carriers obtaining subpoenas from the Jan.6 committee are following with their notices. Fox News reported earlier this month that an AT&T subpoena sent to a customer under investigation by the committee on January 6 included a complete copy of a subpoena that was sent to it by the committee.

By providing the subpoena to its clients, AT&T allowed them to see what information the committee was looking for.

Supporters of former President Donald Trump climb the western wall of the United States Capitol Wednesday, January 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo / José Luis Magana)

“To me, this complaint filed in federal court is not about politics or partisanship,” Budowich said. “Government should not be a weapon freely used against political opponents and private citizens, but it appears that this Democratic-led Congress intends to codify that precedent.”

“Democracy is under attack. However, not by the people who entered Capitol Hill illegally on January 6, 2021, but rather by a committee whose members roam freely in its halls every day,” he said.

In Budowich’s complaint against the committee, his lawyers argue that because House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Appointed only nine members to the committee, he is not acting in accordance with his own resolution to ‘authorization, which says that the committee “must” appoint 13 members. Lawyers for the Trump spokesperson also said the subpoena did not have “a valid legislative purpose” and that forcing JPMorgan Chase to produce financial documents violated the First Amendment.

Budowich is also seeking a temporary injunction to prevent the bank from giving its information to the committee.

The Jan.6 committee did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News. JPMorgan Chase declined to comment.

Republicans argue the committee is more of a political witch hunt than a serious inquiry, especially after Pelosi refused to serve on the committee under Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.

But Democrats say the committee is needed to secure an attack like the one on Jan.6 in which a crowd of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol and threatened lawmakers after Trump spent months falsely claiming that the presidential election was stolen will never happen again. They formed the committee after Republicans blocked a bill for an independent commission on the issue.

