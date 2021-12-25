KP debacle: Prime Minister Khan dissolves PTI organizations across the country





ISLAMABAD: Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Friday that Prime Minister Imran Khan had disbanded all Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) organizations across the country after consulting with senior management party.

Addressing the media after the PTI senior leadership meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, Fawad said all those responsible for the PTI organizational structure had been removed from their posts.

The meeting discussed the local elections of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and the general situation in the country.

He said a committee, comprising himself, Pervez Khattak, Mahmood Khan, Murad Saeed, Asad Qaiser, Ali Amin Gandapur, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Hammad Azhar, Khusro Bakhtiar, Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, Saifullah Niazi, Amir Kayani, Usman Buzdar, Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali, Qasim Suri, Imran Ismail, Ali Zaidi and Asad Umar were trained, who are working on the new constitution of the party.

Fawad said new PTI organizations would be formed after committee approval.

The Minister informed the media that the Prime Minister expressed his dissatisfaction with the performance of the PTI in the first phase of the local KP elections.

How the PTI should have played its role as a major party was not observed in the KP local elections, he said.

He said council election results are forthcoming, showing that the PTI is still the biggest party in the KP.

He said the PTI has the status of a national federal party, while Imran Khan is the leader of the federation and his voice bank is everywhere.

No party other than the PTI is able to field candidates for around 1,200 seats in the national and provincial assemblies in the general election, he said, adding that the PPP is now the party of Sindh while the PML-N is confined to the Punjab only.

As members of the PTI, we have the responsibility to assume the responsibilities of the federation with diligence, considering them as national responsibilities, he said.

He said that if PTI policy was affected, it would seriously affect Pakistan policy.

The minister said the meeting decided that a special committee would be formed to look into the issue of giving tickets to relatives of PTI leaders and that in the future such cases would not be decided locally, but instead would be sent to the committee, which would decide whether or not to give tickets.

He said a ticketing mechanism for the elections would be put in place with the approval of the prime minister.

Fawad said KP chief minister Mahmood Khan had been given responsibility for the second phase of elections for local bodies in the KP, adding that the PTI considered local government institutions to be very important for democracy.

He said there was no concept of family politics at the PTI, as Imran Khan never let personal relationships dominate his mission in his political career.

“If the culture of PPP and PML-N permeates the PTI, there will be no difference between them and us,” Fawad said emphatically.

Responding to a question, he said that the finance bill is not a personal bill of the PTI, and if the opposition parties do not want to turn to the program of the International Monetary Fund, they should propose an alternative solution.

He recalled that billions of dollars have been borrowed by previous governments of the Pakistan People’s Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, which must be repaid by the current government.

If they have an alternative proposal or agenda, they should submit it to parliament, he said.

To another question, he said the opposition parties had claimed they would table a motion of censure against Senate Speaker Sadiq Sanjrani, but they did not.

