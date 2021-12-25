By downloading the moment of the meeting with Joko Widodo, Syakir Daulay expresses his desire to become a presidential candidate





Instagram / @ syakirdaulay Syakir Daulay expressed his desire to run for President of the Republic of Indonesia when he uploaded a video showing the timing of his meeting with Joko Widodo and Anies Baswedan. Receive support? WowCool team

Dec 25 2021 Wow cool – Shocking post shared by Shakir Daulay recently on Instagram. Because Syakir Daulay has uploaded a video showing the moment of his meeting with the President Joko Widodo. Not only President Joko Widodo, there is also the Governor of DKI Jakarta, Anies Baswedan. In the video, the three are chatting in the DMI building, Matraman, east of Jakarta. “Meeting with the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Mr. Ir. H. Joko Widodo and the Governor of DKI Jakarta Mr. H. Anies Baswedan, SE, MPP, Ph.D.,“wrote Syakir Daulay.”Friday, December 24, 2021, at the DMI Building, Matraman, East Jakarta.” In addition, Syakir Daulay has apparently expressed the desire to become governor of DKI Jakarta. Even Syakir Daulay also prayed that he could become President of the Republic of Indonesia (RI). “Hopefully he can catch it later as governor of DKI Jakarta. Then became the President of the Republic of Indonesia … Amen,“wrote Syakir Daulay, Saturday (12/25). But for now, Syakir has chosen to remain President Ijo Tomat. “Now be the president of green tomatoes first, respectable unique bond, the most important thing is the enthusiasm to work for Nusa, Nation and Religion,“wrote the sister of Zikri Daulay this. <br /> Unexpectedly, many Internet users subscribed to Syakir Daulay’s prayer. Netter seems to support the wishes of Syakir Daulay who hopes to become the governor of DKI Jakarta, or even the president of the Republic of Indonesia. “Aamiin Ya Allah,“write an account @fa ***** ok. “Ameen ya Allah, may Allah accept the best prayer,“said the Instagram account @rk ****** 12. “Aamiin. Kir of Sémangat,“connect account @wi ***** 12. “President of the Republic of Indonesia and Candidates for the Presidency of the Republic of Indonesia,“replied the cleaner with the account @kn ***** ds. (week / enyk) Next article

