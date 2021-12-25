Connect with us

By downloading the moment of the meeting with Joko Widodo, Syakir Daulay expresses his desire to become a presidential candidate

Syakir Daulay expressed his desire to run for President of the Republic of Indonesia when he uploaded a video showing the timing of his meeting with Joko Widodo and Anies Baswedan. Receive support?

