Modi or Boris Johnson, everything is in tune with the times. Now go to google

In this holiday season, let’s do the lazy thing and see what another commentator wrote about the prime minister last summer. His mission, he says, is to restore (his country’s) faith in himself, to fight… unbridled and parched and hopeless defeatism. And yet, for many, (he) is the embodiment of the disappearance of public standards and the face of … post-truth politics … For his most vehement detractors, he is a charlatan who lied to the top, who endangers democracy and who believes in nothing but his own advancement He leads his country through the most radical overhaul of its economy (and) of its electoral map

Our commentator noted: His argument for patriotic optimism has obvious appeal, but wondered whether it was masking more cynical impulses. Was he working in the interest of the country, or in his? … In one of our conversations, (he) said that people need to feel part of something bigger than themselves… and that they shouldn’t be sponsored to worry about erosion of their traditions and relationships.

The Prime Minister has been severely criticized for his handling of the pandemic. But people are more patient with him, they forgive him more, because he is not a typical politician. This frustrates the opposition. That nothing ever seems to stick (to him) drives his opponents mad Time and time again, when controversy has engulfed him, he has come out unscathed. Part of his electoral genius lies in his ability to prevent his opponents from thinking correctly: in their hatred for him, they fail to see why he is popular, or what to do about it.

For him, the purpose of politics and life is not to bicker over facts; it’s about giving people a story they can believe in. Human beings are creatures of the imagination. He therefore stirred up a populist and nationalist rebellion against an ostensibly unjust system, fueled by… anger.

The problem is, this is dreampolitik, to use Joan Didions’ word. So, the Prime Minister must now tackle problems which cannot be solved by belief alone. If his domestic economic project fails, some fear that the country will turn to a xenophobic identity policy … Even one of his closest collaborators worried that the Prime Minister does not systematically think about the problems (of the country) , that it depends too much on an unshakeable faith.

In case you haven’t guessed it yet, none of this pertains to Narendra Modi, although almost everything could apply to him. The quotes are taken from Boris Johnson’s Tom McTagues profile, posted in Atlantic. You might have thought that there weren’t two people more different from each other. Johnson is from Eton and Oxford. Unlike Modis’ carefully styled hair and always serious demeanor, her British counterpart is carefully disheveled and prankster. When comparisons are made, Modi is usually pummeled with autocratic Turkish populists Recep Erdogan, Hungarian Viktor Orban and Brazilian Jair Bolsonaro. The point, then, is that in the famous strongholds of democracy, too, the populists have formed a club.

Johnsons’ candidacy for membership is in addition to that of Donald Trump. Eric Zemmour may not join the club as the next French president, but the common refrain can be heard. Neoliberalism is out and the interventionist government is in; immigration is over and stoking anger is in it; culture trumps economics, and the politically incorrect must be spelled out from the chest. McTague aptly quotes John Bew, Johnson’s chief foreign policy adviser and author of Realpolitik: The zeitgeist is the most important factor in determining the trajectory of a policy of nations. This remains true even if Trump is not in power and the tub water runs out on Johnson.

