Far-right rushes to denounce Trump after COVID vaccine approval





The staunch far-right supporters of former President Donald Trump are finally turning on him, and all it took was a series of enthusiastic public statements endorsing the COVID-19 vaccines.

It started on Sunday when Trump revealed at a rally with longtime Conservative expert Bill O’Reilly that he had received a booster shot, a fact attendees greeted with boos.

“Don’t do it, don’t do it,” Trump replied after hearing the boos. “It’s okay, it’s a very small group up there,” he added, pointing to part of the crowd.

He redoubled his endorsement of the vaccines on Wednesday in an interview with online commentator Candace Owens, definitely stating that “the vaccine worked.”

“But some people don’t take it. The ones who get very sick and go to the hospital are the ones who don’t take their vaccine,” Trump said. “If you take the vaccine, you’re protected. Look, the results of the vaccine are very good. And if you get it, it’s a very minor form. People don’t die when they take their vaccine.”

The comments angered many of Trump’s biggest supporters online, sending alternative social networks like Telegram and Gab into a frenzy. Prominent conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and “Stop the Steal” organizer Ali Alexander led the charge against Trump, denouncing the twice-impeached former president for his comments.

“Trump, stop. Stop. Have your position (supported by Fauci) and allow us to have ours (which is supported by science). This loss is getting boring at the baby boomer level,” Alexander wrote on Telegram , Insider reported.

Jones, who has been a staunch supporter of Trump for years, insinuated that Trump abruptly changed his allegiance following his vaccination.

“Hell, we’re fighting Bill Gates and Fauci and Biden and the New World Order and Psaki and the Davos Group… and now we have Trump on their squad!” Jones said on his program “Infowars” on Tuesday.

Even right-wing cartoonist Ben Garrison, who spent years drawing beefed up versions of Trump in various states of undressing, was tired of the former president’s comments. In a new cartoon this week, Garrison drew a scared-looking Trump riding a “vaccine train” alongside TrumpWorld villains like “corporate media” and “Big Pharma,” among others.

The disavowal of Trump’s staunchest supporters underscores how much medical misinformation and anti-vaccine sentiment has taken over the Conservative base, rendering even lukewarm approvals of vaccines banned. These are the same people who have backed Trump through a number of scandals, including bragging about sexual assault on camera, two impeachment trials and an attempted insurgency on the United States Capitol.

The simmering TrumpWorld civil war has also had a similar effect on the community of people who subscribe to the QAnon conspiracy theory leaving them unsure whether Trump has abandoned the anti-vaccine movement, or is simply following a plan so complicated and secret that they cannot understand its inner workings.

Former Trump attorney L. Lin Wood, who himself has touted various QAnon principles, pushed the latter theory, urging supporters of the former president to withhold judgment for now.

“I think We The People should wait until ALL the facts are known before passing judgment on the President’s war strategy and the tactics designed to achieve victory,” he wrote on Telegram.

Rolling Stone reports that the comments caused a divide in online discussion forums where Q followers congregate in a “hornet’s nest,” in Wood’s own words.

“Hornets must not like the TRUTH !!!” he wrote in a later Telegram post. “You don’t have to agree with every statement or position of President Trump. Judge the whole world of President Trump as President. He loves America, freedom, and us the people. “

