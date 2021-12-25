“Known as a puppet in India”: Nawaz Sharif’s excavation against besieged Prime Minister Pak Imran Khan





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has made another search of Prime Minister Imran Khan, claiming the politician turned cricketer is referred to as a ‘puppet’ leader in India because he was installed by the mighty army in 2018 Sharif, who is currently in London being treated for heart disease, attended by video link the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) general assembly held in Lahore on Thursday.

“In India Imran Khan is called a ‘puppet’ and in the United States he is said to be [Imran] has even fewer powers than that of a mayor. This is because the world knows how he came to power. Imran did not come to power by the votes of the people but with the help of [the] the military establishment, ”said the three-time former prime minister.

Sharif, 71, convicted of two corruption cases in Pakistan, has been living in London since November 2019 after the Lahore High Court granted him leave to travel abroad for four weeks for medical treatment.

Earlier at the party meeting, Sharif attacked Army chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa and former ISI chief Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed for “forcing a puppet government on Pakistan Tehreek -e-Insaf (PTI) “during rigged general elections in 2018.

The main Pakistani opposition party has demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan for allegedly defaming the country and its political parties only to hide his own corruption at a time when foreign dignitaries were in the capital to attend an international summit of huge proportion.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb said the Khan-led government had already completed more than three years of its tenure, but it appeared it was suffering from ” phobia of the Sharif family ”as he kept mentioning their names all the time, instead of highlighting his own accomplishments, the Dawn newspaper reported.

Marriyum, who had been Minister of Information under the previous PML-N government, said that despite keeping opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif in prison for more than a year on fictitious charges, he imprisoned PML-N leaders in death row cells, abused his power and used weapons. and by abusing the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and all national institutions, Khan was unable to prove a single penny of corruption to the PML-N leadership.

She said the PTI government and its hired touts had previously been embarrassed by the courts because they never produced any evidence to support their bogus cases.

“Imran Khan and his mafias have usurped billions of rupees in corruption but none of them have been held responsible under this government which has pledged itself to be the so-called standard bearer in the fight against corruption, she said, alleging that the prime minister was helping these mafias and cartels because they ran her house and daily expenses.

The former minister alleged that Khan, a cricketer turned politician, was clearly and directly involved in each of the corrupt acts that robbed the nation.

Calling Prime Minister Khan the most corrupt ruler in the country’s history, she said he was the only one institutionally facilitating corruption.

