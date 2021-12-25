SPECIAL REPORT-The leader standing up to China





By Mari Saito, Yimou Lee and David Lague December 24 (Reuters) – In January 2020, on the eve of her re-election victory, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen stood before a crowd of supporters and issued a stern warning about China: beware you. It was a major change from speeches made earlier in his career. Tsai had the reputation of being made of wood on the stump. This time it was different. Tsai campaigned passionately in the contest, exploiting heightened fears about life under Chinese rule by focusing on the pro-democracy protests that rocked Hong Kong in 2019. Beijing was pressuring Taiwan to accept the same formula of limited autonomy – “one country, two systems” – he had signed up for Hong Kong. Tsai said China was coming back to Hong Kong and Taiwan should not give in. “With their lives, blood and tears, the young people of Hong Kong have shown us that one country, two systems is not feasible,” Tsai said. The supporters roared in approval. Some waved the black and white flags carried by pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong. “Tomorrow we will show everyone that Taiwan can save this stronghold of democracy for the world.” It was the culmination of a remarkable transformation for Tsai. A close adviser said she lost her first presidential bid, in 2012, in part because she avoided talking about the standoff with China, which sees Taiwan as its own. She won her second term by a landslide, capitalizing on Taiwan’s growing national identity, after years of learning from previous setbacks. With Tsai now well into his second term, fears in Taiwan of an increasingly bellicose China dominate his presidency. Tsai rules an island of 23.5 million people caught in the middle of a battle for dominance between the United States and a more assertive China under President Xi Jinping. Xi, who sees unification with Taiwan as a fundamental requirement to restore China to its traditional status as a great power, has repeatedly threatened to bring the island into line, if necessary by force. Just as they have divergent views on Taiwan’s future, Tsai and Xi, born years apart, couldn’t be more different. Tsai, who is fluent in English and educated at elite Western institutions, uses social media to connect with his followers. Xi, the son of a famous revolutionary and the product of the vast Chinese party bureaucracy, only appears during well-scripted events. Under Tsai, Taiwan enjoyed a wave of international support, with key U.S. allies openly recognizing the island’s strategic importance. Tsai has hosted several senior US officials on the island in recent years, while Taiwan enjoys broad support from US lawmakers, making the island one of the few areas where there is a bipartisan accord in Washington. The KMT opposition, however, claims that relations between the two shores deteriorated during Tsai’s presidency. Tsai declined to comment for this profile. The Chinese government did not respond to questions from Reuters. This article traces the pivotal moments in Tsai’s rise as a politician now playing a leading role in one of the world’s greatest geopolitical dramas. It draws on interviews with diplomats, advisers, activists and other longtime observers of the Taiwanese leader, as well as Tsai’s autobiography. https://www.reuters.com/investigates/special-report/taiwan-china-tsai/ (reporting by Mari Saito, Yimou Lee and David Lague; editing by Janet McBride) Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.trust.org/item/20211224075724-hy7f1/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

