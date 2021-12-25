PM Narendra Modi, President Kovind and others greet people at Christmas





Merry Christmas 2021:Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on Christmas Day on Saturday. Christmas greetings everyone! We remember the life and noble teachings of Jesus Christ, which emphasized service, kindness, and humility. May everyone be healthy and prosperous. May harmony reign all around, tweeted Prime Minister Modi. Christmas greetings everyone! We remember the life and noble teachings of Jesus Christ, which emphasized service, kindness, and humility. May everyone be healthy and prosperous. Let there be harmony all around. – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 25, 2021 President Ram Nath Kovind also greeted the citizens of the nation on Christmas. He tweeted: Merry Christmas to our fellow citizens, especially to our Christian brothers and sisters, in India and abroad. On this joyous occasion, let us resolve to build a society based on the values ​​of justice and freedom and embrace the teachings of Jesus Christ in our lives. Merry Christmas to our fellow citizens, especially to our Christian brothers and sisters, in India and abroad. On this happy occasion, let us resolve to build a society based on the values ​​of justice and freedom and embrace the teachings of Jesus Christ in our lives. – President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 25, 2021 Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, tweeted: # Merry Christmas to all who celebrate the festival. May this feast strengthen the bond of unity and brotherhood in our society. #Merry Christmas to all who celebrate the festival. May this festival strengthen the bond of unity and brotherhood in our society. – Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) December 25, 2021 Wishing people Christmas, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted: “Christmas greetings. May the virtues of kindness, peace, love and harmony always prevail. Merry Christmas!” Christmas greetings. May the virtues of kindness, peace, love and harmony always prevail. Merry Christmas ! – Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 25, 2021 Christmas is considered one of the happiest and most popular occasions in most parts of the world. For starters, as we all know, Christmas is celebrated to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ in Bethlehem to Mary and Joseph. The word Christmas indicates Mass on Christ’s Day. ”However, there is a clue that the same can be traced in the New Testament. Also read: Merry Christmas 2021: WhatsApp Wishes, Pictures, Status, Quotes, Messages and Greetings to Share on Christmas It was in 221, Sextus Julius Africanus who identified December 25 as the birthday of Jesus. Another reason to designate this day as Christmas was because the Romans during the winter solstice as a symbol of the resurgence of the sun regarded the day (December 25) as the birth of the undefeated sun. Therefore, Christian writers connected the dots and equated the birth of the sun with the birth of the Son (son of the Lord). Another opinion suggests that Jesus was conceived on the fourth world creation date of March 25 by Mary, which is exactly 9 months before December 25. Christmas is not only an important holiday from a religious point of view, but also from a cultural point of view. It is the joyous occasion to commemorate the Nativity of Jesus. The spirit of Christmas lies in the realization of spiritual aspiration, the attainment of purity and devotion. Giving, exchanging gifts and spreading love and joy are at the heart of Christmas. The Twelve Days of Christmas, also called Twelve Days, mark the phase of celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ or the Nativity of Jesus and the arrival of the Magi, the three wise men. For those who think that these 12 days are the ones leading up to Christmas, it’s quite the opposite. Read all the latest news, breaking news and news on the coronavirus here.

