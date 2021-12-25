Regarding ODOL Trucks, YLKI asks President Jokowi to intervene





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Chairman of the daily management of the Indonesian Consumers Foundation (YLKI) Sincere Abadi said his party had received numerous reports from the public, road users, Jasa Marga, port services, Dharma Lautan related to heavy vehicles.a truck which has excess dimensions and a capacity alias Oversizing Overloading (ODOL). For this reason, Tulus asked the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, to pay attention to this matter. Because politics Zero The ODOL planned since 2018 has experienced six times delays in its implementation. “YLKI has received many complaints regarding the negative impacts ODOL truck. We hope that President Joko Widodo will take charge of the implementation of Zero ODOL, an initiative to control the cubic capacity and loading of trucks carrying goods, ”Tulus said in a press release, Friday 12/24/2021 . Also read: Before the end of year holidays, ODOL transport crossing the Japek toll road will be penalized Tulus said that so far, the implementation of Zero ODOL has been delayed up to six times, and the Department of Transportation has defined 2023 as the start of the implementation of the Zero ODOL policy. Previously, a petition had appeared asking the police not to hesitate to issue a ticket to a fleet of ODOL trucks that were causing inconvenience to road users. The petition also mentions that a fleet of trucks loads up to 1,100 to 1,200 gallons of refill each day along the vital Sukabumi-Bogor-Jakarta route. In fact, ideally, the truck is only allowed to carry a maximum of 500 gallons. Get insight, inspiration and preview from E-mail you.

Register E-mail On the other hand, Tulus underlined the will of the Drinking Water Company Association, which wants the implementation of the Zero ODOL policy to be postponed until 2025. According to him, such a will does not take into account the interests of the general public. “Aspadin has repeatedly asked to be postponed. Aspadin doesn’t think ODOL trucks damaged toll roads and arteries. Their excuse is just a cover, ”Tulus said. According to Tulus, the postponement of the ban on ODOL trucks is a sign of a setback in the life of the state. If this continues, the government can be seen as having neglected the safety and security aspects of road users and road facilities. “I suspect this political delay is a game because ODOL truck contractors have a lot of support from unscrupulous officials, so it’s hard to be banned,” he said. The same was conveyed by the executive director of the Committee for the Elimination of Leaded Gasoline, Ahmad Safrudin. He asked President Jokowi to support the Ministry of Transport in implementing the Zero ODOL policy. “The president may ask his staff to support the Ministry of Transport, including asking the head of the national police to order the traffic police unit to strictly ban freight trucks operating with cubic capacity and weight. excessive freight, ”Ahmad said. Also: Tommy Suharto’s Company to Build Special Truck Rest area in Karawang Get Updates choice news and recent news every day on Kompas.com. Let’s join the Telegram group “Kompas.com News Update”, how to click on the link https://t.me/kompascomupdate, then join. First you need to install the Telegram app on your cell phone.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://money.kompas.com/read/2021/12/25/091900226/soal-truk-odol-ylki-minta-presiden-jokowi-turun-tangan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos