Trump Spox handed 1,700 pages of documents to the January 6 committee





Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich said he handed 1,700 documents to the Jan.6 committee. Budowich added that he had testified for “about four hours.” Budowich is suing the committee to prevent them from accessing his JP Morgan financial records. Loading Something is loading.

Former President Donald Trump’s spokesman Taylor Budowich revealed in a new court file he provided to the House select committee investigating the events of January 6, 2021, at least 1,700 pages of documents and had sat for “approximately four hours of sworn testimony,” according to court documents reviewed by Insider and first reported by Politico’s Kyle Cheney.

Budowich and Conservative Strategies, Inc. are suing the Jan. 6 committee, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, JP Morgan and other individual committee members over a subpoena over his JP Morgan financial records. The lawsuit was filed Dec. 24 in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

He argues that this decision constitutes a violation of the Financial Privacy Act.

According to the documents, Budowich “answered questions regarding payments made and received regarding his involvement in planning a peaceful and legal rally to celebrate President Trump’s accomplishments.”

In late November, the committee issued subpoenas to Trump loyalists, including Budowich and Alex Jones, for their alleged roles on January 6.

According to a letter from the House select committee, committee members wanted to ask Budowich about funding for a 501 (c) (4) promoting the January 6 rally, where Trump spoke, which preceded the riot. from the Capitol.

The insider was unable to immediately contact Budowich for comment.

