Pak PM Imran Khan hopes to host SAARC summit





By Sajjad HussainIslamabad, December 24 (PTI) Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday expressed hope that his country would host the SAARC summit after removing the man-made obstacle in its path. Khan made the remarks during his meeting with South African Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) secretary-general Esala Ruwan Weerakoon, who paid a courtesy visit to the prime minister here, according to the Foreign Office. said FO. SAARC – a regional grouping comprising Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka – has not been very effective since 2016 because its biennial summits have failed. not held since the last one in Kathmandu in 2014. The 2016 ASACR summit was originally supposed to be held in Islamabad from November 15 to 19, 2016. But after a terrorist attack on an Indian army camp in Uri in Jammu-et -Kashmir on September 18 that year India expressed inability to participate in the summit due to “existing circumstances”. The summit was canceled after Bangladesh, Bhutan and Afghanistan also refused to participate in the Islamabad meeting. During his meeting with Weerakoon, Khan reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to the mutually beneficial goals and objectives set forth in the SAARC Charter. He also pointed out that SAARC can provide an enabling and beneficial atmosphere to create economic synergies that can transform the quality of life of the people of South Asia. said the FO. The Prime Minister appreciated the efforts of the Secretary General of SAARC to improve and promote SAARC processes and assured him of Pakistan’s continued support in strengthening regional cooperation under SAARC, he said. he declares. The Secretary General thanked the Prime Minister for his advice on matters related to SAARC and assured him that during his tenure he will make determined efforts to strengthen collaboration between Member States in different areas for the benefit of all. countries in the South Asian region. Khan also strongly condemned the lynching of Sri Lankan national Priyantha Kumara in Sialkot earlier this month and said there had been no justification for such acts. He said all necessary measures had been taken to bring the perpetrators to justice expeditiously. Weerakoon, a Sri Lankan diplomat, assumed the post of secretary general of SAARC in March last year. who is on his first visit to Pakistan since taking office, earlier this week met Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi who reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to the principles and objectives of the ASACR Charter for the well-being of the people of the region, economic integration and regional prosperity. PTI SH RS ZH RS

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theweek.in/wire-updates/international/2021/12/24/fgn44-pak-imran-saarc.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos