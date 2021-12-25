Putin is pressuring Modi to participate in the Winter Olympics? Swamy alleges plan to meet Xi





The diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics in Beijing in February by various Western countries was seen as a new chapter in the struggle between Beijing and the West. But the issue was also seen as a sign of growing convergence between China and Russia. During a video conference with Chinese President Xi Jinping earlier this month, Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed that he will be present at the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics in February. On Thursday, Putin argued that the Western boycott of the Winter Olympics was a mistake motivated by a desire to restrict China’s development, Reuters reported. And if BJP MP Subramanian Swamy is to be believed, Putin wants company. Swamy tweeted on Saturday that Putin had been summoned by Xi to attend the Winter Olympics and that the Russian leader was pressuring Modi to be in Beijing as well. Swamy tweeted, Putin as China’s junior partner has been summoned by Xi to attend the Beijing Winter Olympics. Putin is pressuring Modi to be in Beijing as well, so the three can meet. It is not yet clear whether Swamy was referring to Modi invited to attend the Winter Olympics in particular or a summit with the two leaders. Swamy has consistently criticized the Modi government for its handling of the stalemate with China and its attempts to balance relations with Russia on the one hand and with the West and the Quad Initiative on the other. Swamy has repeatedly referred to Russia as a junior partner of China and has spoken out against arms purchases from Moscow, including the deal for the S-400 air defense system. Last week, the Foreign Ministry denied having any information about plans for a summit of leaders of Russia, India and China (RIC). The MEA’s response came after a Kremlin official said the topic of Russia-India-China format cooperation was raised during the Putin-Xi videoconference. Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said Putin and Xi agreed to make efforts to hold the next RIC summit in the near future.

