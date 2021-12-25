Politics
Christmas message from Boris Johnson – see key points
Prime Minister Boris Johnson shared his Christmas message for 2021.
Mr Johnson’s full message to the nation comes out on Christmas Eve.
In the leader’s Christmas message for 2020, Mr Johnson encouraged people to read the government’s 500 pages, post-Brexit trade agreement after Christmas lunch.
So now, a year later, what are the key points of Boris Johnson’s Christmas message?
Here are the highlights you need to know.
1. The Covid reminder is a “gift” in 2021
The Prime Minister is encouraging people across the UK to get their Covid shots in his Christmas post – describing it as a wonderful gift for their families.
Mr Johnson said: “While the time to buy gifts is theoretically running out, there is still one wonderful thing you can give to your family and to the whole country and that is. get that jabwhether it’s your first or your second, or your booster.
“To make next year’s festivities even better than this year’s.”
He later described the Covid vaccine like an invisible and priceless present.
2. The pandemic is far from over
The Tory leader has warned that Omicron is booming over the Christmas season.
The Prime Minister told the nation: After two years of this pandemic, I cannot say that we are out of it.
How can I?
When Omicron is booming, when we all know it, together we have to try to stop the spread of this new variant, we have to test ourselves and be very careful when we meet elderly or vulnerable loved ones. ”
3. “The teachings of Jesus Christ promote the campaign of recall”
The prime minister referred to the famous biblical teaching of Matthew 22:39 (King James version): “And the second is like him, you will love your neighbor as yourself.
Mr Johnson said: ‘We have received this vaccination which protects us and prevents us from infecting others.
And I hope that I will be forgiven for being proud of the immense spirit of good neighborliness shown by the inhabitants of this country.
Getting stung not only for themselves, for ourselves, but for friends and family and everyone we meet.
And it is, after all, the teaching of Jesus Christ, whose birth is at the heart of this enormous feast, that we must love our neighbor as ourselves.
And so let’s think of all those who are good neighbors and think of others. ”
4. Boris Johnson thanks the NHS
In his Christmas message, Mr Johnson paid tribute to the work of NHS staff.
The Prime Minister thanked everyone in the NHS who worked over Christmas, our caregivers, everyone involved in the incredible vaccination campaign.
I want to wish you all a very Merry Christmas. pic.twitter.com/xRSgirIVqa
Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) December 24, 2021
5. Christmas is better than last year
The Prime Minister said: “We know that things remain difficult, but for millions of families across the country, I hope and believe that this Christmas is and will be in a meaningful way. better than the last, in this vital respect that we can celebrate together with those we love and raise our glass to those who cannot be with us.
“And if this year you need a bigger turkey and there is more cabbage to peel and more dishes to do, so much the better, because these rituals are so important.
“And I hope people enjoy this Christmas this year all the more strongly as what we must have missed last year.”
Sources
2/ https://www.southwalesargus.co.uk/news/19807635.boris-johnsons-christmas-message—see-key-points/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]