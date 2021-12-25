Christmas message from Boris Johnson – see key points

Prime Minister Boris Johnson shared his Christmas message for 2021.

Mr Johnson’s full message to the nation comes out on Christmas Eve.

In the leader’s Christmas message for 2020, Mr Johnson encouraged people to read the government’s 500 pages, post-Brexit trade agreement after Christmas lunch.

So now, a year later, what are the key points of Boris Johnson’s Christmas message?

Here are the highlights you need to know.

1. The Covid reminder is a “gift” in 2021



The Prime Minister is encouraging people across the UK to get their Covid shots in his Christmas post – describing it as a wonderful gift for their families.

Mr Johnson said: “While the time to buy gifts is theoretically running out, there is still one wonderful thing you can give to your family and to the whole country and that is. get that jabwhether it’s your first or your second, or your booster.

“To make next year’s festivities even better than this year’s.”

He later described the Covid vaccine like an invisible and priceless present.

2. The pandemic is far from over



The Tory leader has warned that Omicron is booming over the Christmas season.

The Prime Minister told the nation: After two years of this pandemic, I cannot say that we are out of it.

How can I?

When Omicron is booming, when we all know it, together we have to try to stop the spread of this new variant, we have to test ourselves and be very careful when we meet elderly or vulnerable loved ones. ”

3. “The teachings of Jesus Christ promote the campaign of recall”

The prime minister referred to the famous biblical teaching of Matthew 22:39 (King James version): “And the second is like him, you will love your neighbor as yourself.

Mr Johnson said: ‘We have received this vaccination which protects us and prevents us from infecting others.

And I hope that I will be forgiven for being proud of the immense spirit of good neighborliness shown by the inhabitants of this country.

Getting stung not only for themselves, for ourselves, but for friends and family and everyone we meet.

And it is, after all, the teaching of Jesus Christ, whose birth is at the heart of this enormous feast, that we must love our neighbor as ourselves.

And so let’s think of all those who are good neighbors and think of others. ”

4. Boris Johnson thanks the NHS



In his Christmas message, Mr Johnson paid tribute to the work of NHS staff.

The Prime Minister thanked everyone in the NHS who worked over Christmas, our caregivers, everyone involved in the incredible vaccination campaign.

5. Christmas is better than last year



The Prime Minister said: “We know that things remain difficult, but for millions of families across the country, I hope and believe that this Christmas is and will be in a meaningful way. better than the last, in this vital respect that we can celebrate together with those we love and raise our glass to those who cannot be with us.

“And if this year you need a bigger turkey and there is more cabbage to peel and more dishes to do, so much the better, because these rituals are so important.

“And I hope people enjoy this Christmas this year all the more strongly as what we must have missed last year.”