Jokowi adds deputy, PKS: bureaucracy should be lightened





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Prosperous Justice Party (PKS) chairman DPP Mardani Ali Sera questioned President Joko Widodo’s decision to continue adding posts deputy minister (wamen). Mardani thought, Jokowi should streamline the bureaucratic structure of government, without even increasing the post of deputy minister. “First, Pak Jokowi, what do you want? Our bureaucracy should be streamlined, bureaucratic reform is poor in structure and rich in functions,” Mardani said when contacted on Saturday 12/25/2021. Also Read: By Adding More Deputy Minister Positions, Jokowi’s Cabinet Grows … The DPR Commission II member also believes that the number of deputy minister positions prepared by Jokowi may be a bad example for the future management of the government. For, when the government discussed the abolition of Levels III and IV, the post of Wamen continued to be added. “Third, more of the state budget will be spent on these posts, which should now focus on people facing the pandemic,” Mardani said. Get insight, inspiration and preview from E-mail you.

In addition, he encouraged Jokowi to place professional figures in the post of deputy minister in the mirror of the current situation. Also Read: Jokowi Cabinet Deputy Minister Positions List Grows, Here Are The Details … "You better be professional, times and challenges demand professionals and experts in their field," said Mardani. On December 14, 2021, Jokowi reportedly signed Presidential Regulation (Perpres) number 110 of 2021 regarding the Ministry of Social Affairs (Kemensos). This latest presidential regulation confirms the existence of a deputy minister at the Ministry of Social Affairs. With the addition of this Deputy Minister seat, the total number of Deputy Minister seats in the Advanced Indonesia Cabinet will be 16, although not all have been filled.

