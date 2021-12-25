How to take liberties with the truth like PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ recent trip to Goa revealed his penchant for further distorting historical facts. December 19, Liberation Day of Goa, he claimed that the Mughals ruled over other large areas of India when Goa came under Portuguese rule. Perhaps this confirms the cliché that old habits die hard. There was a 16-year gap between the Portuguese conquest of Goa in 1510, which predated the Mughal Empire established in 1526. It was the year that the first Mughal, Babur, defeated the forces of Ibrahim Lodi at Panipat.

Prime ministers’ speechwriters clearly do not see the need to crosscheck their facts. The inaccurate statements he makes certainly do not add to the glory of the office. Two years ago, on the 620th anniversary of the birth of the 15th century mystical poet Sant Kabir, Modi mistook a period of five hundred years into a unique moment when he said that 11th century Baba Gorakhnath, early 16th century Kabir and Nanakdeva were discussing spirituality.

No one would accept that the first ministers’ speechers were at fault in every case. However, they can be the boys to whip up any time Modi takes liberties with the truth and gets ridiculed for it.

After all, when Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat, he got a lot, to put it mildly, factually incorrect. In a 2013 speech, he claimed that Syama Prasad Mookerjee was a grandson from Gujarat who built India House in London. In fact, Shyamji Krishna Varma was the founding patron of India House, which emerged during the tumultuous time around the Partition of Bengal in 1905. Modi also claimed that [Mookerjee] held regular dialogues with Vivekanand and Dayanand Saraswati. Then he took credit for bringing Mookerjee’s remains to India from Geneva in 2003.

Varma, from Kutch Mandvi, was a revolutionary lawyer who first made India House a home for Indian students and then a refuge for freedom fighters. He died in Geneva in 1930, while Mookerjee, the one Modi alluded to in his speech, was born in 1902 in Bengal undivided, a Mahasabha Hindu leader and founded the Jana Sangh, the political branch of the RSS.

Modis’ words were even more incredible at a rally in Patna in 2013. He said the Macedonian conqueror Alexander was defeated by Biharis in Bihar while the real Alexander never crossed the Beas River. Modi also said that Taxila in present-day Pakistan has a glorious history in Bihar. He said that the founder of the Mauryan Empire, Chandragupta, belonged to the Gupta dynasty. Never mind his false claims related to modern history, for example, that Nehru did not attend Sardar Patels’ funeral or the persistent attempts to portray the Patel-Nehru relationship as confrontational.

In Nehru Abhinandan Grant: A Birthday Book product in 1949 by an editorial board headed by first president Rajendra Prasad to mark the sixtieth anniversary of Nehrus’ birth, Patel wrote a two-page supplement to Nehru. Patel refers to Nehru as a national idol and a hero of the masses. He specifies, Contrary to the impressions created by some interested and eagerly accepted in gullible circles, we [Nehru and Patel] have worked together as longtime friends and colleagues, adapting to each other’s perspective according to the occasion and valuing each other’s advice as only those who trust each other can.

In his book, Mahatma Gandhi Purnahuti, Pyarelal, secretary of Mahatma Gandhis, also records his views on what Patel thought of Nehru. In the fourth volume, Pyarela writes: Three months before his death, Sardar Patel said: Our leader is Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. Bapu named him his heir and successor during his lifetime and even declared it. It is the duty of Bapu’s soldiers to obey his orders … no matter where I belong. I only know that I am the very place where Bapu asked me to stand.

Thanks to Modis ‘seemingly incurable habit of being wrong about history, the country has developed a distorted image of Nehru and has done Patels’ character an injustice, other than the widespread abuse of the discipline of history. If wiser advice had prevailed, Modi would not have held the Congress party solely responsible for the partition. Patel was part of the triumvirate that included Gandhi and Nehru, who played a vital role in the tumultuous days leading up to independence.

It is disturbing that the specious claims about events, individuals and communities are not confined to the ancient and medieval past alone. Modis’ speeches triggered distortions on the immediate past and, so to speak, on the continuous present as well. Remember how the Prime Minister described the phasing out of the 500 rupee and 1000 rupee banknotes? He said it was a panacea for all the ills plaguing the economy, from black money to terrorism in Kashmir. These claims turned out to be absurd within weeks, if not days, because demonetization destroyed the informal economy and its aftershocks persist.

In his speech to the nation defending the dilution of Article 370 of the Constitution in Jammu and Kashmir, the prime minister said that this provision hinders the progress and integration of the region. His other questionable claim was that Jammu and Kashmir lags behind other Indian states in health, education and other social services. the facts proven opposite once again.

Modi and many in his party categorically denied having held any discussions on the National Citizens Register (NRC) when the proof showed that his cabinet colleagues had insisted on this even in Parliament. Even claims that electoral obligations will make political financing more transparent are the exact opposite of reality. His government refused to allow China to interfere in Indian territory despite evidence from satellite images and multiple media reports contradict that.

It’s easy to call these fictitious statements a Goebbelsian strategy for repeating untruths until they ring true. The most pressing question is why people fail to see the gulf between claims and reality. Indeed, many emphasize the lie fire hose (as to Vladimir Putin in Russia), even offering ways out. Indians might even learn from critics of US President Donald Trump that they roast for his lies (and who called Modi a true friend).

In December 2016, a Business Insider columnist Linette Lopez written about Trumps lies, saying he told Americans that his predecessor Barack Obama founded ISIS, that thousands of Muslims in New Jersey celebrated 9/11, and that he won the popular vote he lost by millions of voices. For a lie to work, you also have to believe the liar, she explained. Quoting various experts, she points out that people believe in lies when they are desperate to be in control or to feel vulnerable. The less control people have over their lives, the more likely they will be to try and regain it through mental gymnastics, one of the experts, Adam Galinsky, a professor at the Kellogg School of Management, told him. Donald Trump … captured the imaginations of many who felt vulnerable about the past, present and future.

It is a sentiment that many Indians could easily relate to. Because, the falsehoods of the members of the regime in power are also based on a bed of fears that they have created.

The author is a freelance journalist. Opinions are personal.