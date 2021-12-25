How Trump could make a political comeback in 2024





No US president in modern history has run for a new term after being defeated, or even seriously considered doing so. Unsurprisingly, Donald Trump is another story.

Trump remains today one of the most influential figures in American politics. His influence on the GOP is lasting; and in many ways he also continues to dominate the Democratic Party, which still uses the threat of Trump-style candidates being elected as a tactic to motivate their base.

Trump has started to tip the scales in the 2022 primaries, already endorsing a full slate of Republican candidates. The list includes incumbents like Paul Gosar (Arizona) and Marco Rubio (Florida) as well as incumbent challengers like David Perdue for Governor of Georgia, who will face Governor Brian Kemp, now Trump’s enemy for the GOP nomination.

Many interpret Trump’s early involvement in mid-terms and his preeminence in the GOP as a sign that he could run for president again in 2024, a possibility that Trump himself has not ruled out. But if Trump shows up again, could he actually win?

There are two major trends that collectively could put Donald Trump in a strong position to make a political comeback in 2024. First, Trump still exercises near absolute control over the Republican Party. Second, Democrats are poorly positioned for 2024, given the uncertainty surrounding their candidate and the worsening party identity crisis, which put them in political jeopardy ahead of their midterms.

In 2024, if Democrats are still somewhat disoriented, it is entirely possible that motivated Trump supporters will once again form a coalition with voters who reluctantly prefer Trump to the Democratic alternative, giving Trump a college majority. electoral.

Additionally, Republicans are set to achieve big wins in the House and possibly the Senate in 2022, for which Trump will inevitably get some credit, thus generating even more enthusiasm for his potential 2024 candidacy among the Republican base.

Trump would be a spearhead for the 2024 Republican nomination, and he dominates in potential primary clashes. According to a recent CAPS-Harris poll from Harvard, 47% of GOP voters would support Trump 37 points more than his closest competitor, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Most Republicans who would consider a candidacy in 2024 have already pledged to support Trump if he runs.

Moreover, in a broader sense, the Republican Party is still the Trump party. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham aptly described Trump’s primacy in the GOP: Can we move forward without President Trump? The answer is no, Graham said in an interview. In a separate statement, he heavily referred to Trump as the most popular Republican in the country.

Indeed, more Republican voters identify as Trump supporters (50%) than Republican Party supporters (43%), according to an August Echelon Insights poll.

It’s important to note that Trump’s influence over the Republican Party has enabled him to do something that is necessary to influence the GOP’s primary campaigns and to mount his own successful presidential campaign: fundraising. According to federal campaign records, Trump had over $ 100 million in cash in July and raised more money in the first half of 2021 than any other Republican.

Certainly, an enthusiastic Trump base would make a formidable opponent in 2024 against a politically weak and divided Democratic Party.

Ironically, Trump would run again in 2024 would actually unite Democrats around a common goal: the need to defeat him in the general election. That being said, Democrats are unlikely to be able to run an anti-Trump campaign as successful as the 2020 campaign given that Trump will be out for four years and the Democratic candidate will inevitably be grappling with Bidens’ political baggage.

While the direct confrontation polls between Biden and Trump do not bode well for the 2024 outcome, especially since Biden is unlikely to be a candidate, they do give us valuable insight into the electorate’s current state of mind. . As it stands, 48% of voters say they would support Trump in 2024, compared to 45% for Biden, according to a new Harvard CAPS-Harris poll.

It doesn’t matter if Trump runs again or not or if Trump chooses and supports the GOP candidate, as many expect him to do, that fact alone is a colossal problem for Democrats.

Douglas Schoen is a longtime Democratic political consultant.

