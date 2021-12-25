PM Imran Khan dissolves party setup





ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Friday that Prime Minister Imran Khan had dissolved Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) all center organs at the tehsil level across the Pakistan, following consultations with senior party leadership.

Informing the media after a meeting of top PTI leaders here, Fawad said all those responsible for the organizational setup of the PTI were removed from their posts, as the forum discussed the LG elections of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and the general situation of the country.

The minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan had expressed his dissatisfaction with the performance of the PTI in the first phase of the KP parliamentary elections, while the results of the village council elections were forthcoming and the PTI was still the largest party in the province.

Fawad explained that a 21-member constitutional committee, made up of national PTI leaders, had been formed and was working on the party’s new constitution. It consists of Pervez Khattak, Mahmood Khan, Murad Saeed, Asad Qaiser, Ali Amin Gandapur from KP. , Fawad, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Hammad Azhar, Khusro Bakhtiar, Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, Saifullah Niazee, Amir Kayani and Usman Buzdar from Punjab.

Likewise, he added that Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali and Qasim Suri would represent Balochistan, while Imran Ismail and Ali Zaidi from Sindh and Asad Umar from the federal capital were on the committee.

The Minister noted that after the approval of the senior committee, new PTI organizations would be formed. He pointed out that the PTI was the largest political party in Pakistan, which had the status of a national federal party, while Imran Khan is the leader of the federation and his voice bank was everywhere from Gwadar to Khyber and from Karachi to Lahore.

He clarified that no party other than the PTI was able to present candidates for 1,100 to 1,200 seats in the national and provincial assemblies in the general elections and that the PPP is now the party of Sindh, while the PMLN is limited to Punjab only.

As the opposition becomes louder in its demand for the impeachment of the current government and hints at an anti-government campaign, Fawad warned that if PTI policies were affected, it would seriously affect Pakistan policy.

Fawad claimed that there was no concept of family politics in the PTI, as Imran Khan never let personal relationships dominate his mission in his political career. “If the culture of PPP and PMLN comes to PTI, there will be no difference between them and us. “said Fawad and reiterated that the Prime Minister had expressed his dissatisfaction with the distribution of party tickets during the KP parliamentary elections against which many complaints were received.

He said the prime minister had expressed his extreme dissatisfaction with the distribution of party tickets among relatives of PTI leaders. in the future, such cases would not be decided at the local level, but would rather be referred to this committee which would decide whether or not to give tickets.

Fawad stressed that the PTI considers local government institutions to be very important for democracy. the Prime Minister.

Fawad said, “The decision on tickets for the local elections in Punjab would rest with a committee made up of senior PTI members who would decide the candidates at the central level so that no problems like resentment could arise at the local level.”

Speaking about opposition parties, he said there had been rumors that the sentence of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had been lifted. “How can the conviction of a convicted person be overturned? The Prime Minister recalled that the court had disqualified Nawaz in the Panama Leaks case and that to date, he was not able to provide a financial trail for his assets. “How can a convicted person become Prime Minister after having had his sentence canceled? he questioned, according to sources. The prime minister said that if convicted people were to be released, the doors to all prisons should be opened.

To a question, the minister said that the finance bill was not a personal bill from the PTI, and if the opposition did not want to go to the program of the International Monetary Fund, they would have to find an alternative solution.

He again recalled that billions of dollars had been borrowed by past PPP and PMLN regimes, which were to be repaid by the current government. Fawad said the opposition announced it would table a motion of censure against Senate Speaker Sadiq Sanjrani. but they didn’t.

He said an official report on the results of the KP local government elections had not been presented to the prime minister because the results of the village councils were still being compiled. Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday called on the Punjab government and the PTI leadership to start work for the next local government. elections in the province as he had already announced to personally oversee the related preparations.

