



WITH the sparkling fairy lights, lit Christmas candles, and a bowl of tangerines on hand, I decided to stop browsing my social media feeds and relax in front of the TV.

BBC4 was broadcasting a Christmas special of YesMinister, the bright, crisp 1980s sitcom I’ve been working on since the days of the household bubbles. I thought there was little risk of spoils, the follow-up series is called, after all, Yes Prime Minister, so that seemed like the perfect choice.

While I was struck by the eerie relevance of almost every episode to our present times (covering everything from Eurosceptic schisms and honor scandals to environmental battles and Scottish independence), the writers don’t have no way of predicting a global pandemic, Christmas restrictions and government hypocrisy of mind-boggling proportions, surely? Therefore, I could sit under a blanket and cocoon myself in the warm embrace of a simpler era, forgetting the last minute alerts on my phone and the lateral flow test box in the next room. The Party Games title screen elicited a wry smirk, but of course it was perfectly above all board for Administrative Affairs Minister Jim Hacker to set up a boozy little meeting in his office to mark the end of the parliamentary session. He even got his wife to join in the merriment, what a party! There was only one rule underlined amid the giveaways and speeches: the Home Ministers’ campaign message Don’t drink and drive this Christmas. Cut to a scene of Mr. and Mrs. Hacker in the car, with the thirsty Minister insisting he drives safely while crawling at around 10 miles an hour. The arrival of a police car causes slight consternation, but Jim is too drunk to panic, and supremely confident that his silver badge (i.e. his ministerial privilege) will protect him from any serious consequences. And that proves it. Creative license, of course, by the authors, it is, after all, absurd to suggest that Metropolitan Police officers would refuse to charge anyone with an offense with public safety implications simply because they are members of the government. . Hacker is not completely immune to censorship, as his former permanent secretary, Sir Humphrey Appleby, is now Secretary to the Cabinet, and therefore tasked with berating and warning those who do no good. You’re not trying to bother me or anything, are you? Hacker gets angry, outraged that he may face any consequences for his actions. A threat to inform the prosecution is necessary to silence it. READ MORE:“It is quite clear that the current UK government is very divided” One rule for them and one for the rest of us the more it changes, the more the same is chosen. But it was the second half of the episode that really got me thinking. Boris Johnson was 20 when it first aired, and while he undoubtedly spent much of the 1984 holiday season stomping on Oxford with his equally obnoxious pals, it did air on a Monday, while he was probably treating a hangover, if not picking up shards of restaurant cutlery ripped from his hair. Viewers at the time viewed most of his storylines as a farce, but for Johnson could it have been a practical guide? Hacker is, obviously, completely unsuited to the role of prime minister, he is lazy, arrogant and stupid, but he is also increasingly hungry for publicity and prestige, and with the right people whispering advice to him. ear, anything is possible. Even before entering politics, Johnson drew inspiration from the fictional character book by spreading lies about European regulations. Viewers in the 1980s scoffed at a politician’s idea that British sausage was banned, as Hacker falsely did as part of a scheme to make headlines days later . What a coincidence that a radio report on the sitcom states that the sausage could be another banana peel. The past few weeks have been a challenge for besieged Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo: PA Johnson was not responsible for the articles about the EU’s ban on curled bananas that made headlines in 1994 tabloids, but he undoubtedly took inspiration from them when he himself became a Brussels correspondent. . He certainly had no qualms about referring to such allegedly crazy rules during the EU’s referendum campaign in 2016. Examples of his own truthful reporting from Brussels included claims that Italians were demanding smaller condoms (in fact, they were seeking security checks in an attempt to help curb the spread of HIV) and that the headquarters of the European Commission would be destroyed by the end of 1991 (The Guardian noted in 2019 that he was still standing and is indeed home to many people who will negotiate with Johnson, should he become Prime Minister, over the future relations of the Great -Brittany with the EU). He has often commented that everything seems like a joke to Johnson, from the UK’s degradation of reputation abroad to bodies piled up at home and this TV blast from the past suggests that when others laughed he took notes. This column originally appeared in our sister title, The National in Scotland. If you valueThe Nationaljournalism, contribute to the development of our team of journalists by becoming a subscriber.

