Trumps Social Media Accounts and Online Harm: The 2021 Tech Review





It has been a year when the friction between technology and politics has reached new heights.

How any regulation of social media should be handled, the debate over free speech and censorship and data collection and privacy concerns are all issues that have shaped the past 12 months.

Here’s a look back at some of the biggest tech stories of 2021.

Mr. Trump was banned from Twitter this year (Niall Carson / PA)

Donald Trump is kicked out of social media

The storming of the United States Capitol on January 6 by supporters of former President Donald Trump who appeared to incite them along the way was the last straw for social media platforms.

After months of labeling or hiding Trump’s posts as misleading, Facebook, Twitter and others have banned the former president from posts they believe incite violence.

A debate over the power of social media quickly sparked criticism from life, fearing it amounted to censorship and that excluding a then-incumbent world leader from these great forums set a dangerous precedent, while d Others argued that Mr Trumps was not screened and was often misleading and Obviously bogus and harmful positions could not be ignored no matter what position he held.

Almost a year later, the bans remain in place, and Mr. Trump is still looking for a new way to reach his supporters online.

Apple continued its war on data collection (Yui Mok / PA)

Apple continues the war on data collection

Following the introduction of its nutrition labels on data collection for apps in 2020, Apple spent 2021 doubling down on its commitment to better protect user privacy and restrict data collection, especially that used for target online advertising.

The biggest announcement came in the form of App Tracking Transparency (ATT), a tool that required app developers, for the first time, to ask users for permission to track them and their activity on apps and websites outside their own.

The tool gave users the ability to give and revoke permission to track them at any time, which Apple said would significantly reduce data collection by third parties.

Additionally, the company used its iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 software updates to introduce new tools that allow users to hide their IP address and location from unsolicited marketing email collection and a tool to enable them to hide the sites they have visited from third-party advertisers. , again by reducing data collection.

Fortnite creators embroiled in payment systems battle with tech giants (Andrew Matthews / PA)

Apple, Google and allegations of anti-competitive behavior

Apple may be receiving praise for its approach to user privacy, but regulators have spent 2021 voicing concerns about how it and Google are operating their respective iOS and Android app stores.

In Apple’s case, because its App Store is the only way for users to download apps to an Apple device, concerns have been expressed about its ability to stifle competition by pushing its own services over those of its own. rivals and having a monopoly on the apps that appear in the store, and force app developers to use Apple’s payment system for in-app purchases on which Apple charges a commission.

For Google, critics argue that its pre-loading of Google apps on Android devices is also unfair and anti-competitive, and that the structure of its payment system is, like Apple, unfair.

Both companies have defended their practices by claiming that their app stores are configured to keep users safe while allowing developers to grow their businesses as part of their ecosystems.

Adjustments to the App Store rules have also started to take effect, relaxing some of the rules around payments, a sign the debate is having an impact.

At the heart of this case is an ongoing legal battle between Epic Games, the maker of Fortnite, with the company pursuing legal action against companies in the United States and Europe over the matter after the blockbuster game took off. was pulled from both app stores in 2020 after trying to introduce its own payment method that bypassed Apple and Google’s systems.

This battle is expected to continue until 2022.

The online security bill has still not reached parliament (Dominic Lipinski / PA)

Online Harms and the Online Safety Bill

Governments plan to regulate social media and internet businesses, holding them accountable for harmful content that appears on their platforms, continued to rally over the year.

The long-overdue online security bill has still not made it to parliament, but a joint committee of lawmakers and peers has now urged ministers to toughen the bill to force tech companies to surrender accounts.

Their recommendations, released in December, called for more online damage such as fraudulent ads and cyber flash to be included within the scope of the bill, and for appointed corporate officials to be held criminally responsible for any failure to do so. user protection.

The government’s response is expected early next year.

