Trump asks Supreme Court to keep Jan 6 House committee records





In this Jan. 6, 2021 photo, Trump supporters take part in a rally in Washington before the assault on the U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo / John Minchillo, file)

WASHINGTON – Former President Donald Trump on Thursday asked the Supreme Court to block the release of his White House files to a Congressional committee investigating the Jan.6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, saying the case presents a unique conflict between a sitting president and his rival predecessor.

Trump’s lawyers have asked judges to stay a unanimous decision by the United States Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit, which rejected his claims of executive privilege and his request to keep roughly 800 pages of his documents secret. President Joe Biden has determined that the material could be released to the committee.

Trump has said the High Court should take the case to determine if it is appropriate.

The disagreement between an incumbent president and his predecessor from a rival political party is both novel and underscores the importance of executive privilege and the ability of presidents and their advisers to reliably formulate and receive comprehensive advice and frank, without fear that the communications will be made public. to achieve a political goal, wrote Jesse R. Binnall, a lawyer for Trump.

President Trump is more than an ordinary citizen, according to the Binnalls file. . . . He is one of five living Americans who, as past presidents, are granted special authority to make decisions regarding the disclosure of documents and communications created during their tenure.

The House Inquiry Committee in August asked Trump for official communications and details of his activities leading to the uprising of Trump supporters, an incident that forced the evacuation of the Capitol and resulted in the deaths of five people.

Trump continued, demanding that the documents be kept secret and arguing that he had residual executive privilege rights as the former president despite Bidens’ decision. Trump’s lawyers accused Congressional Democrats of trying to intimidate the former president and stressed the need to protect confidential executive information from disclosure to protect the president’s office.

A Washington District Court judge disagreed in a November ruling, and the DC Circuit swiftly upheld the ruling earlier this month.

The events of January 6 revealed the fragility of those democratic institutions and traditions that we may have come to take for granted, wrote Justice Patricia Millett, joined by Justices Robert Wilkins and Ketanji Brown Jackson. In response, the President of the United States and Congress each felt that access to this subset of presidential communications materials is necessary to address an issue of constitutional great importance for the Republic.

The panel delayed the implementation of its order so that Trump could take it to the Supreme Court.

Trump told the court on Thursday that Democrats were simply seeking information to discredit a political enemy, not for legitimate legislative interests.

This sweeping request alone requires access to a number of documents to which Congress is – in no way – entitled, Binnall wrote. First, such recordings have nothing to do with the events of January 6. Second, these recordings are protected by executive and other privileges. And third, and most importantly, these requests are beyond the scope of the authority of the requesting committees because they have no conceivable associated legislative purpose.

The Supreme Court should preserve its ability to hear this case not for the benefit of that particular president, but for the benefit of the presidency itself, ”Binnall wrote, echoing an earlier court ruling.

The case presents new constitutional questions over the rights of a former president. In 1977, as lawmakers pursued reforms in the wake of the Watergate scandal, the Supreme Court rejected former President Richard Nixons’ attempt to stop the publication of White House tapes and documents. Congress then passed the Presidential Records Act, establishing that a president’s official records belong to the public, not the occupant of the office, and creating a process for handling disputes.

Former presidents have previously waived executive privilege when dealing with matters of national importance, including the Iran-contra hostage arms case under President Ronald Reagan and the 9/11 terrorist attacks during George’s presidency. W. Bush.

In the Trumps case, the National Archives and Records Administration identified hundreds of Trump White House documents deemed relevant to the Jan.6 House committees investigation. As required, the material was first reviewed by attorneys for Biden White House and Trumps.

Bidens’ White House attorney Dana Remus cited the unique and extraordinary circumstances of the Jan.6 attack in deciding not to assert executive privilege and to allow the records to be released.

Constitutional protections of executive privilege must not be used to protect, either Congress or the public, information that reflects a clear and apparent effort to subvert the Constitution itself, Remus wrote in a letter to US archivist David Ferriero. .

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who sided with Congress in November, said the current president – not the former president – is best placed to assess the long-term interests of the executive and to balance the benefits of disclosure against any effect on the ability of future executive advisers to provide full and candid advice.

Millett, like Chutkan appointed to the bench by President Barack Obama, said Trump had not been specific about the harm that would result from disclosing the requested information.

Mr. Trump did not make any recording or even suggest to this tribunal what background or what information was overlooked or what information could trump President Bidens’ calculation, she wrote. We cannot just assume it.

Millett added: As the incumbent, President Biden is the primary holder and custodian of executive privilege, and he speaks with authority for the interests of the executive branch. Under our Constitution, we have one president at a time.

While president, Trump managed to protect his private financial records from House investigators even when he lost several rounds in court. The Supreme Court rejected Trump’s bold requests for immunity from Congressional inquiries in July 2020, but lawmakers have yet to see the documents.

The judges sent the case back to lower courts, which narrowed down the body of cases Congress can review, and this case is now on appeal again to the DC Circuit.

The case is Donald Trump v. Bennie G. Thompson, et al.

