It is time for the arrival of Nawaz Sharif, the departure of Prime Minister Imran Khan: Ayaz Sadiq – Pakistan





Posted on December 24, 2021 at 11:53 p.m.

It’s time for the arrival of Nawaz Sharif, the departure of Prime Minister Imran Khan: Ayaz Sadiq

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Muslim League of Pakistan – Nawaz’s (PML-N) High Representative on Friday said it was time for the arrival of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and the departure of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

While speaking exclusively in the Dunya News program “Dunya Kamran Khan Kay Saath”, he mentioned that he had met Nawaz Sharif in London. He added that Nawaz is not afraid to go to jail, this time he will be served righteously and no corruption allegations have been proven against him.

The former president of the National Assembly (AN) added that the length of justice Saqib Nisar has defamed the country. The country must think before giving its vote to Imran Khan. He said Pakistan is going through a very critical situation. Leaving the country in the hands of Imran Khan will see its deterioration.

Ayaz added that he is not saying that Nawaz Sharif should become prime minister, but that the country should be able to fend for itself. He said the PML-N wants the conduct of transparent elections and respects public opinion.

He went on to say that a suo moto action must be taken against the audio and video of the judges. If the supreme institutes of justice do not do justice to the people, where will the public go, he added.

Earlier on Thursday, former Speaker of the National Assembly (NA) and senior representative of the Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) Ayaz Sadiq said Nawaz Sharif would return to Pakistan soon.

Speaking at a conference in Lahore, Ayaz Sadiq said opponents of the PML-N fear Shahbaz Sharif is leaving for London.

He went on to say that he had seen no man more cowardly than Prime Minister Imran Khan in politics. He mentioned that the prime minister’s good governance turned into bad governance as Nawaz Sharif left all his affairs to Allah.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dunyanews.tv/en/Pakistan/634261-It-is-time-of-Nawaz-Sharif-s-arrival-PM-Imran-Khan-s-departure-Ayaz-Sa

