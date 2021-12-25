Surgeon General Trumps believes ex-president publicly backed vaccines because of Biden’s praise





Former President Donald Trump’s recent statements promoting Covid-19 vaccines are the result of President Joe Bidens’ praise for the vaccine development efforts of his predecessors, said the former surgeon general, the Dr Jerome Adams.

Mr Trump, who was the only one of living former US presidents not to participate in a public service announcement to promote vaccines earlier this year, drew boos during an appearance last weekend after he said he had received a booster of the coronavirus vaccine.

On Tuesday, Mr Biden credited Mr Trumps’ administration with pushing for vaccine development, and Mr Trump again spoke positively about the coup in an interview with conservative anti-vaccine commentator Candace Owens the following day.

“The vaccine has worked. But some people don’t take it. Those who get very sick and go to the hospital are the ones who don’t take the vaccine,” he said. “But it’s always their choice, and if you get the vaccine, you’re protected.

Mr Trump continued, “Look, the results of the vaccine are very good, and if you get it, it’s a very minor form. People don’t die when they take the vaccine.”

Dr Adams, who served as U.S. surgeon general from 2017 to Jan.20 this year, told CNN on Thursday that Mr Trump’s new focus on promoting the vaccine can be attributed to Mr Bidens’ positive comments on the role of the Trump administration in its development.

Speaking during an appearance on CNN, Dr Adams said Mr. Trump’s language of love was words of affirmation.

Once [Mr Biden] gave President Trump those affirming words, you heard President Trump come out and say, “Thank you, I appreciate that.” And he applauded him. And I hope we see more of it, he said.

Asked by host John Berman if Mr. Trump had waited to say something positive about the benefits of vaccination until Mr. Biden thanked him for pushing to develop them, Dr. Adams replied: ” People have different affirmation words, different love languages, that’s the truth.

“That’s when you saw Donald Trump change his tune. I’m not saying it’s right. I’m not saying it’s wrong. I’m saying you can’t deny it ‘That’s when he changed air and went out and backed up vaccinations, he said. “And whatever, that’s a good thing.

