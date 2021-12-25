Connect with us

Politics

Business News | Stock market and stock market news | Financial news

Published

12 seconds ago

on

By

 















Money control

Moneycontrol PRO






Moneycontrol PRO

















The larger indices ended slightly lower, with the BSE Midcap index losing 0.75% and the Smallcap index falling 0.3%.

31 small-cap stocks end the week with a 10-54% gain in a flat market amid volatility


  • Amid Omicron risk, 58% of Indians plan to travel in next 3 months, survey finds

  • Still dominant delta variant of COVID-19 in India; 91% of Omicron cases fully vaccinated: Ministry of Health

  • A year of ups and downs: this is how Indian aviation fared in 2021

  • iPhone 14, Metaverse, OnePlus 10 Pro and what else to expect in 2022 from the tech world

  • Highlights of the coronavirus Omicron India | Maharashtra imposes new borders as state’s Omicron tally exceeds 100

  • Credit Suisse takes legal action against SoftBank

  • Amid Omicron Concerns, Trade Bodies, Shippers Worried About Supply Chain Disruptions

  • Art world sees world premiere with ballet NFTs

  • UK sets new COVID case record as Omicron sweeps London

  • Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Bitcoin and Ethereum Rise in Lukewarm Market

  • VW Taigun 1.0-liter review: Volkswagen India’s new offering packs a punch and good value for money

  • Storyboard18 | 2022 – Definitely, maybe: brand builders, be mentally ready to compete with machines!

  • 2021 VW Tiguan facelift road test review OVERDRIVE




  • Amid Omicron risk, 58% of Indians plan to travel in next 3 months, survey finds

  • Still dominant delta variant of COVID-19 in India; 91% of Omicron cases fully vaccinated: Ministry of Health

  • A year of ups and downs: this is how Indian aviation fared in 2021

  • iPhone 14, Metaverse, OnePlus 10 Pro and what else to expect in 2022 from the tech world

  • Highlights of the coronavirus Omicron India | Maharashtra imposes new borders as state’s Omicron tally exceeds 100

  • Credit Suisse takes legal action against SoftBank

  • Amid Omicron Concerns, Trade Bodies, Shippers Worried About Supply Chain Disruptions

  • Art world sees world premiere with ballet NFTs

  • UK sets new COVID case record as Omicron sweeps London

  • Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Bitcoin and Ethereum Rise in Lukewarm Market

  • VW Taigun 1.0-liter review: Volkswagen India’s new offering packs a punch and good value for money

  • Storyboard18 | 2022 – Definitely, maybe: brand builders, be mentally ready to compete with machines!

New Trends

Need Christmas Wishes? Discover our 15 best wishes and poems of the season



Last namePriceChange% variation
Sbi456.95-4.85-1.05
Indiabulls Hsg219.75-4.35-1.94
ntpc121.25-3.30-2.65
Nhpc30.35-0.55-1.78

Forum

Forum

YOUR OPINION

Which of these young people will score the most points in this ipl?

Which of these young people will score the most points in this ipl?

COMMENTS

Thank you for voting