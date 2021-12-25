Chinese Defense Ministry calls military cooperation with Russia key partnership for 2021

China has not mince words while sending a strong and clear message to the world about the partnership it shares with Russia.

After coming together to oppose the Biden administration’s Democracy Summit and across different levels of cooperation, from military to space and trade, there might be reason to be concerned about bonhomie China’s growing with Russia, especially for its opponents.

With its final exclamation, China made it clear and officially confirmed its intention to woo Russia even more.

Military cooperation between China and Russia reached a new high this year, according to the Chinese Defense Ministry. The combined exercises “Ouest / Interaction – 2021” and “Maritime Interaction – 2021” contributed to this, according to to the department.

Meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping: development of bilateral relations in the fields of energy, high technology, investment and trade https://t.co/TitCoCK3Lq pic.twitter.com/cbG3moW1OU – President of Russia (@KremlinRussia_E) December 15, 2021

“These events signaled a new breakthrough in strategic cooperation between the Chinese and Russian armed forces,” the Chinese Defense Ministry said. said in a press release published on its website.

According to the department, China and Russia have made strong statements against “the forces which stick to the Cold War ideology and try in vain to scare other countries” with their practical activities.

He further said that the two countries “have demonstrated to the world their strong commitment and willingness to be friends for generations and never to be enemies, to help each other and keep the peace, and to play an active role. in maintaining global strategic stability, “the statement said. report.

This statement is indicative of the joint opposition to the Democracy Summit organized by the United States from which China and Russia were deliberately excluded.

2021 also saw Russia stand up for China when the latter claimed it was being cornered by small groupings like Quad, which saw its two heads of state summits held this year and the roster. of a military alliance between the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia to arm the latter with nuclear submarines.

The United States’ attempt to forge partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region has been widely viewed as a Chinese containment exercise by Beijing.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in one of his interactions at the end of November, said the United States has better hypersonic capabilities than China, but in the same breath he scoffed at US attempts to destabilize China by forming exclusive alliances like AUKUS.

It was seen as a balancing act by Russia between the two, but Putin has since reaffirmed his partnership with China through a cooperative track. In its statement, the Chinese Defense Ministry placed particular emphasis on the military exercises that have become the cornerstone of the relationship between the two, namely Interaction West 2021 and Interaction Maritime 2021.

China-Russia military exercises

In August, China’s Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region hosted the Russian-Chinese Combined Strategic Military Exercises “West / Interaction – 2021”.Approximately 13,000 soldiers, 200 planes and helicopters, 200 armored vehicles and 100 artillery systems participated in the exercise.

In terms of scale and commitment from both sides, the exercise was described as unprecedented by Russia.

Airdrop Bobcat All-Terrain Vehicle, “Western Cooperation 2021”, China-Russia Joint Military Exercises pic.twitter.com/mM7Jh56ngk – Eva (@evazhengll) August 14, 2021

The theme of the exercise was “Protecting Regional Security and Stability” with the aim of verifying and improving joint reconnaissance, early warning, electronic information attack and joint attack and disposal. .

What made the exercise stand out was that it took place between Russia’s Eastern Military District and China’s Western Theater Command. The latter is responsible for China’s borders with India, South Asia and Central Asia, and the fight against terrorism in Xinjiang and Tibet. These are the regions in which China has reportedly been aggressive in recent years.

During the exercise, Russian troops used PLA weapons and equipment, over 80% of which were modern. This is indicative of the joint operational capability that both sides aim to have, in the event that they are threatened by a common enemy.

Another exercise that China considers fundamental to military cooperation between it and Russia is the Maritime interactions 2021 exercises in October. Naval Interaction 2021 took place in the Sea of ​​Japan.

During the practical phases, ships from both countries practiced mine defense tasks using artillery fire on training fields. Sailors rehearsed tactical maneuvers and group communications.

A joint formation of Sino-Russian warships conducted the joint maritime patrol, during which they conducted joint navigation exercises and joint maneuvers. The patrol took place just after China and Russia completed a joint naval exercise October 14-17. pic.twitter.com/Z2ucbEdRRW – News from China (@Echinanews) 24 October 2021

It was the first-ever joint maritime patrol exercise between the two nations to take place in the Sea of ​​Japan and the East China Sea. The two countries sent a total of 10 warships under the Russian Pacific Fleet and six embarked helicopters for the joint exercises.

The location of this military interaction was also important given that the East China Sea and the Sea of ​​Japan became the global hotspots for China’s growing belligerence in the region, particularly against Taiwan.

Defining the partnership

Even though China sees these two exercises as the core of its relationship with Russia as it took shape in 2021, there are other areas that have seen similar activity in terms of bilateral cooperation.

Both countries have stronger links in the energy sector with Sinopec, the Chinese energy giant, reporting on its participation and expansion in Russia earlier this week as part of the China Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Energy cooperation between Russia and China has developed over an entire decade, and the two sides operate an energy joint venture, called Udmourtia Petroleum Corp.

Work also appears to have advanced on supplying gas from Russia to China via a pipeline called Power of Siberia 2 which was first offered in 2019. If it materializes, it will allow Russian company Gazprom to deliver up to 50 billion cubic meters of gas through Mongolia to China.

There has been significant cooperation between the two partners in the space field as well. Russia and China announced earlier this year that they were preparing to build a lunar station together.

The two partners have launched appeals and signed agreements to strengthen trade ties and have defended each other on the diplomatic front. Russia recently confirmed its participation in the Winter Olympics to be held in China; the United States and several other countries boycotted the Games.

With America being their common enemy, China and Russia have many potential areas of convergence. As the fault lines become more marked with the West, one would expect the two to step up their cooperation, with military collaboration leading the effort.