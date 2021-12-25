Kier Starmer explains his plan to beat Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson is dishonest, Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer said, saying the PM was now seen for who he really is by voters.

Sir Keir said I don’t think a lot of people believe him, I certainly don’t understand his response to the allegations about the anti-lockdown Christmas parties at Downing Street.

His comments came as former PM David Cameron said Mr Johnson was able to get away with things he couldn’t, including dodging media scrutiny and hiring a personal photographer at taxpayer expense.

In an interview with Times Radio, Sir Keir said he would not make formal deals with rival parties to defeat the Tories, but said he would target resources on the seats most likely to vote Labor.

The Liberal Democrats won the Tory by-elections in North Shropshire, Chesham and Amersham in 2021, and are more likely to pose a threat to Mr Johnson’s party in some of its southern centers than Labor.

Sir Keir said: I think we should have a Labor candidate that people can vote for wherever they live. And depriving them of it is not the right thing to do.

But given the scale of the task we face, given my absolute determination that we will cross the line in the next general election, I am very clear about our target seats.

He said that North Shropshire and Chesham and Amersham were not on my list of target seats and that I kind of need to take an approach, given the situation, which is very clearly focused on the way Labor Party should go to gain power. in the next general election.

Gaining back seats in Scotland is also a major challenge for Labor if they are to win the next election.

Sir Keir said he needed to show Scottish voters there was a realistic prospect of a Labor government, suggesting many were motivated more by opposition to the Tories than by deep-rooted support for the SNP and independence .

The idea that when you cross the border into Scotland the only thing people worry about is the constitutional question is just not my experience, he said. People talk about the cost of living, they talk about health.

Sir Keir said he had three goals when he became leader of the Labor Party, to change the party, to denounce the government and to present the opposition as a credible alternative administration.

He added: I don’t think after the 2019 loss we can look at the electorate and say what’s wrong with you, we have to look at our party and say what’s wrong with us.

Sir Keir said he wanted to expose the government for what it really is and this is now happening with the help of the government itself.

The Labor leader said there is still a long way to go to persuade voters his party is a government on hold, but I am absolutely determined that we can do whatever is necessary between now and the next election.

He said it was absurd to say he was not very political, adding: having closed the -25 gap (in the polls) to a lead over the government in less than two years after the worst defeat of 2019, I think it shows a bit of politics.

Sir Keirs’ personal criticism of the PM I believe his dishonesty arose as former PM Cameron questioned Mr Johnson’s approach to the media.

The PM hired Andrew Parsons as a photography-focused special adviser, echoing a move Mr Cameron attempted to make, but then gave up amid outcry over a vanity meeting at taxpayer expense .

Mr Cameron told Sky News: Well, Boris has always been able to get away with things that mere mortals can’t seem to do.

He says you shouldn’t be doing this to bypass the media.

Mr Cameron also criticized the Prime Minister’s decision to boycott appearances on BBC Radio 4’s flagship Today program during a long period of his tenure. His appearance on the show in October 2021 was his first appearance in two years.

The former prime minister said I had never shied away from appearing on the Today show, adding that we were always available and eager to engage and answer questions.

