Devin Nunes resigns from Congress to become CEO of Trump Media & Technology Group





Representative Devin Nunes (R-California) announced Monday that he is stepping down from Congress in the coming weeks to become the CEO of former President Donald Trump’s new Trump Media & Technology Group.

“I am writing to let you know that I have decided to seize this opportunity, and therefore I will be leaving the House of Representatives at the end of 2021,” Nunes said in a letter to her constituents.

“Congressman Devin Nunes is a fighter and a leader,” Trump said in a statement announcing Nunes’ new job, which will begin in January. “He will make a great CEO of TMTG. Devin understands that we must stop the liberal media and the Big Techs from destroying the freedoms that make America great. America is ready for Social TRUTH and an end to censorship and political discrimination.

Nunes was a close ally and supporter of Trump during his administration. As chairman of the House Intelligence Committee when Republicans were in the majority, he sought to discredit the Russian FBI investigation and the work of Special Advisor Robert Mueller. Last January, Trump awarded Nunes the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Nunes, who has represented California’s 22nd district since 2003, faced a tougher challenge in next year’s midterm election due to a more Democratic redistribution, CNN reported.

TMTG’s announcement came hours after the company revealed that the Securities and Exchange Commission launched an investigation into the Special Purpose Acquisition Company, or SPAC, which is considering merging with Trumps Company to go public.

On Saturday, the company announced that it had raised $ 1 billion from an undisclosed group of investors to launch a multi-faceted media company, including a social media network called Truth.

The shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) increased nearly 7% in after-hours trading following the announcement of Nunes’ appointment.

