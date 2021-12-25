Recent Turkish Central Bank Measures Will Lead to Lower Inflation, Erdogan Says

Recent actions by Turkey’s Central Bank and Turkey’s new economic model will lead to lower inflation, the country’s president said on Friday.

Since the announcement of the country’s new economic plan, bank deposits in Turkey using local currency have increased by 23.8 billion Turkish liras ($ 2.2 billion) as of 3:00 p.m. Turkish local time (1200 GMT) on Friday, and the amount continues to increase, Recep Tayyip Erdogan told local broadcaster ATV.

These developments showed that all Turkish citizens should have confidence in the pound, he added, speaking of a new measure announced on Monday in which Turkey will compensate depositors of the pound for foreign currency fluctuations, while encouraging citizens to migrate to Turkish lira-based assets.

Regarding the new currency-protected Turkish lira deposits, Erdogan said Turkish citizens have two guarantees, one from the Turkish Central Bank and one from the Treasury.

Erdogan stressed that the new instrument was developed to ensure financial stability, and stressed that it is not against the Constitution.

“The exchange rates will stabilize in a very short period of time,” he said, pointing to the end of recent fluctuations in the value of the pound.

Erdogan argued that the opposition party and its allies wanted to peg the Turkish lira to the US dollar and the euro.

Since Erdogan announced new financial alternatives for Turkish Lira savings accounts late Monday night, the Turkish Lira has rallied sharply.

The value of the dollar against the Turkish lira fell from 18.36 on Monday to 10.23 on Thursday, a drop of 44.3%, according to official data. It was 10:72 a.m. to 9:25 p.m. Turkish local time on Friday (1825GMT).

– End of irrational price perceptions

Erdogan pointed out that the strength of the Turkish lira comes from Turkey’s economic infrastructure, production capacity and strong financial sector.

He pointed out that the recent central bank measures and the new economic model have put an end to irrational perceptions and movements in prices which aimed to disrupt the confidence of depositors.

Legal action will be taken against those who make speculative remarks on exchange rates, and the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK) has taken the necessary steps in this regard, he added.

“Our aim is to reduce exchange rate fluctuations for investors, manufacturers and depositors, to promote the value of the Turkish lira and to strengthen its reputation,” he explained.

“The economic program will boost market confidence. It will ensure stable exchange rates, which is very important. We expect this to have a positive impact on the budget in the long run, instead of being a burden. “, he added.

– “We will never allow unfair price increases”

Due to the appreciation of the Turkish lira and the depreciation of exchange rates, Erdogan said that the high prices in Turkish domestic markets should be properly revised downwards.

“We will never allow unfair price increases, we will not give the profiteers a chance. We are strictly firm on this point,” he said.

The president called on producers, suppliers and retailers not to condescend to extremely high prices or hoarders.

On a bill that seeks to penalize hoarders, Erdogan said the bill, when signed, will severely punish those who unfairly accumulate property.

The president also noted that the government also intends to lower the unemployment rate to single digits.