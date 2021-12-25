Narendra Modi pays tribute to Vajpayee on his birthday





Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to former Prime Minister and BJP pillar Atal Bihari Vajpayee on December 25 on his birthday. Born in Gwalior in 1924, Vajpayee has been the face of the BJP for decades and was the first non-congressional prime minister to serve a full term. Read also | Atal Bihari Vajpayee, politician: coalition builder Mr. Modi tweeted, Remembering Atal Ji on his Jayanti. We are inspired by his rich service to the nation. He dedicated his life to making India strong and developed. Its development initiatives have had a positive impact on millions of Indians. The man of the masses: Venkaiah Naidu Vice-President Mr. Venkaiah Naidu paid tribute to Vajpayee, describing him as the man of the masses. One of India’s greatest leaders, Atalji was a distinguished parliamentarian, a knowledgeable administrator, a prolific writer, a fascinating orator and most of all, a great human being, the Vice President of the Secretariat tweeted, quoting Mr. Naidu. Read also | With China, Vajpayee sought a modus vivendi: Jaishankar Vajpayee, the vice president said, has made systemic changes in governance to improve people’s lives. He will always be remembered for strengthening democracy and ushering in a connectivity revolution in the country, Naidu added. The anniversary of the birth of Vajpayees has also been celebrated as Good Governance Day since 2014. To mark the occasion, people should resolve to empower every Indian by ensuring good governance at all levels, Naidu said. The Vice President also paid tribute to freedom fighter and reformer Madan Mohan Malviya on the occasion of his birthday. Malviya was born on this day in 1861 in Allahabad. He was a passionate educator, scholar, and social reformer. He will always be remembered for his remarkable contribution to the field of education, Mr. Naidu said. Vajpayee was a literary and sensitive poet: Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Lucknow on the eve of Vajpayees’ birth anniversary. On this occasion, Mr. Adityanath said, Atalji rose above party lines and was respected by members of the ruling party and the opposition. His six-decade career in public life has unfolded without a blemish. Politics without principles cannot have its place in social life. He never compromised with values ​​and ideals. The chief minister also said that the traditions of Vajpayee have been emulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who continuously works as a real karmayogi in the interest of the country and for the well-being of its citizens. Mr Adityanath also said that Vajpayee was a literary man, a sensitive poet and that his personality and his actions continue to inspire everyone. Poet Kumar Vishvas presented Atal Bihari Vajpayee memorabilia titled Atal Ram Sankalp, Apne-Apne Ram, the government of Uttar Pradesh said in a statement released in Lucknow. Sabka saath, sabka vikas really suits Vajpayee: Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut greeted Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Saturday, saying he was the only leader after Jawaharlal Nehru who was appreciated by people across the country and added that the Sabka saath, sabka vikas the slogan suits him really well. Mr Rauts’ statement apparently targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who took office in 2014 with the motto of Sabka saath, sabka vikas [collective efforts, inclusive growth.] Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Mr. Raut said Atal Bihari Vajpayee has played a central role in consolidating the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance. Sabka saath, sabka vikas the line suits him really well. Vajpayee was the only second leader in India, appreciated nationwide after Jawaharlal Nehru. Whether it was Nagaland or Puducherry, there were people who respected Vajpayee, he said. Vajpayee and Lal Krishna Advani were the two main pillars of the BJP, which helped the party spread across the country, Mr. Raut said.

