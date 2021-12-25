PM dissolves all PTI organizations after KP setback





ISLAMABAD:

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday dissolved all organizational bodies of the PTI across the country and sacked all of its main organizers, expressing dissatisfaction with his party’s performance, especially “nepotism” in the recent local elections in Khyber- Pakhtunkhwa in which he lost several places.

Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry said the prime minister had formed a 21-member committee, including senior party leaders.

The body was given the task of restructuring and formulating a new party constitution.

From now on, the committee would design a mechanism for awarding tickets to candidates, but the Prime Minister himself would give the final approval.

The minister said the committee included Pervez Khattak, Mahmood Khan, Murad Saeed, Asad Qaiser and Ali Amin Gandapur from KP and himself, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Hammad Azhar, Khusro Bakhtiar, Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, Saifullah Niazee, Amir Kayani and Usman Bazdar from Punjab.

Further, Fawad stated that Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali and Qasim Suri would represent Balochistan in the body.

Imran Ismail and Ali Zaidi Sindh from Sindh and Asad Umar from the federal capital are also said to be on the committee.

He said that after the body’s approval, new PTI organizations would be formed.

Addressing a press conference after a meeting, the Information Minister, while stressing that Prime Minister Imran was against dynastic policies, said it had been decided that the attribution tickets to relatives of PTI leaders would be decided by a special federal committee.

“In the future, such cases would not be decided at the local level. Instead, they would be sent to the federal committee, which would decide whether to give the tickets or not, ”he added.

Fawad said Prime Minister Imran expressed his dissatisfaction with the performance of the PTI in the first phase of LG’s elections to the KP. Referring to the results of the village council elections, he added, the PTI was still the largest party in the province.

“No party other than the PTI is able to field candidates for 1,100 to 1,200 seats in national and provincial assemblies in general elections,” the minister said, adding that the PPP was now limited to Sindh while the PML -N was confined to the Punjab. alone.

“As members of the PTI, we have a responsibility to shoulder the responsibilities of the federation by diligently viewing them as national responsibilities.”

Read PM orders action over KP poll fiasco

The minister argued that if the policy of the PTI was affected, it would have a negative impact on the policy of the country.

“There is no concept of family policy in the PTI, because Prime Minister Imran has never let personal relationships dominate his mission in his political and cricket career,” he added.

“If the culture of PPP and PML-N comes to PTI, there will be no difference between them and us.”

The minister said the prime minister had expressed his dissatisfaction with the distribution of party tickets in the KP local elections – against which “many complaints have been received”.

“The way the PTI should have played its role as a major party was not observed in the KP LG elections,” he conceded.

“The PTI considers local elections to be very important for democracy,” he said, adding that KP chief minister Mahmood Khan had been given responsibility for the second phase of elections in the province. .

“A ticketing mechanism for the elections would soon be put in place. “

In addition, he said, the decision to award tickets for the local elections in Punjab would be taken by senior members of the PTI.

“They [senior members] will decide on the candidates at the central level to avoid any problems at the local level.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2335473/pm-imran-dissolves-ptis-organisational-bodies The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos