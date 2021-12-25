Politics
Boris Johnson could decide on new restrictions on Monday after looking at numbers as studies show Omicron is milder
BORIS Johnson could decide on new Covid rules after receiving the latest figures on Monday – with questions looming for New Years Eve.
The prime minister will monitor hospitalization rates in the capital before considering further restrictions.
It comes as a series of overwhelmingly positive studies show Omicron to be milder than other strains, with the first official UK report showing that the risk of hospitalization is 50-70% lower than Delta’s.
Covid booster shots protect against the variant and offer the best chance of getting through the pandemic, health officials have repeatedly said.
The Sun’s Jabs Army campaign is helping get the extra vital vaccines in the arms of the British to avoid the need for further restrictions.
And the need for more protection is greater than ever, as the latest NHS data shows there has been a 92% increase in the number of new admissions to Covid Hospital in London compared to last week.
On December 22, 386 patients were admitted for the virus – the highest number in a single day since February.
Covid admissions peaked in January when 977 Britons were admitted to London.
According to The temperatureEngland registered 1,246 admissions on 22 December, an increase of 55% from the previous week.
It is also the highest number in 24 hours since February 16.
But as cases increase, health experts and ministers are now demanding that the government distinguish between people admitted to hospital “with” or “for” Covid.
Former Tory Leader Iain Duncan Smith told the Online Mail that the distinction would be “really important” in understanding the pressure facing the NHS.
“The government has been dragging its feet to show these numbers, I guess because they know what will happen, it will reduce the number of hospitalizations with Covid, in other words, who are sick and have to go to the hospital in cause of Covid, “he said.
The NHS will continue to roll out vaccines on Christmas Day and Boxing Day this year in an effort to protect people from Omicron.
As millions more get stung, it’s critical that you try to protect your family over the holiday season and get tested if you’re not feeling well.
Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) also revealed that one in 35 Britons currently has Covid, with one in 20 Londoners testing positive in the week to December 19.
This represents a record number of weekly infections with 1.7 million infections struck by the virus.
The 122,186 cases reported yesterday mark a grim new high and are 2.8% higher than the previous day.
The rates are also 31.3% higher than last Friday.
REDUCTION OF OMICRON CASES
The death toll in England of people with the Omicron variant has risen to 29, according to the UKHSA.
Hospital admissions in England for people with confirmed or suspected Omicron have increased to 366.
But in the news that will bring some festive glee, there’s a suggestion that Omicron may fade away in South Africa.
South African scientists are convinced that the Omicron outbreak is on the decline and could last just a few months in total.
Infections have increased over the past week and admissions have not reached expected levels as hospitals never reached capacity.
Francois Venter, professor of medicine at the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg, predicted that at the current rate of decline, Omicron would have virtually disappeared from allSouth Africa at the end of January,The temperaturereports.
Professor Salim Abdool Karim, who is leading the country’s pandemic response, said he expected “almost everyone else [country] follow the same trajectory “.
