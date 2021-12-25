China plans the ultimate genocide; Biden responding with stop words

Remark

President Joe Biden December 15 smiled and walked away when a journalist wanted to know why he had not asked Beijing to do more to be transparent about the origins of COVID-19[female[feminine.

ChinaCoronavirus has now killed more than 806,400 Americans, says Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource center.

China lied about the contagiousness of COVID-19 and then, while locking down China, pressured other countries to accept arrivals from its soil without restrictions or quarantines.

The spread of the disease outside the People’s Republic was therefore the inevitable result of Chinese policy. In other words, the Chinese leadership has now deliberately killed more than 5.3 million people outside of their country.

The president did not raise the question of the origins of the disease during his two-hour phone call with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in February. He also didn’t talk about it at their three-and-a-half-hour virtual meeting in November. It does not appear that Biden discussed the matter during a 90-minute phone call in September with Xi.

The world deserves answers, and I won’t rest until we get them, Biden said in aAugust 27 statement, as he published a summary of the US intelligence community’s findings on the origins of the diseases.

The US president obviously understands that the Chinese Communist Party is a bad actor when it comes to the coronavirus. Critical information about the origins of this pandemic exists in the People’s Republic of China, but from the start Chinese government officials have worked to prevent international investigators and members of the global public health community from accessing it, he also said on August 27.

Still, Biden apparently isn’t interested in getting to the bottom of this. When it comes to China, he has become a master of empty words.

Why? There are Chinese business ties with the Bidens family and with members of his administration, and he no doubt wishes to welcome campaign donors who want to do business in China, but most fundamentally the president, despite everything, speaks as if he doesn’t had never let go of its decades-old, benevolent view of the nature of Chinese Communism.

In May 2019, heinfamously proclaimed these are not bad people, referring to the Chinese leaders who were then busy engaging genocide, crimes against humanity and other acts of barbarism on the scale of the Third Reich. At the same time, Biden said this about China: it’s not competition for us.

Biden these days sees China simply as a competitor, and not, more appropriately, as an adversary or an enemy. The concurrent label implicitly assumes that the Chinese party-state accepts the current Westphalian international system, which recognizes the sovereignty of competing states within its framework.

China, however, no longer accepts American sovereignty or the sovereignty of any other society. In hisJuly 1 speech, marking the centenary of the ruling organization in China, Xi Jinping promised in a high-profile phrase to break skulls and spill blood, but in more frightening terms he said this: the Chinese Communist Party and the people Chinese, with their bravery and tenacity, solemnly proclaim to the world that the Chinese people are not only good at breaking down the old world, but also at building a new one.

This is Xi-speak for the Chinese imperial era system in which emperors believed they not only had the mandate from heaven to ruletianxiaall under Heaven, but they were also compelled by Heaven to do so.

Biden, like many Americans, likes to think that coexistence with the Chinese regime is both possible and desirable, and he finds it difficult to understand the cruelty of the Chinese regime or the global nature of its assault on the international system. The Communist Party, among other things, is breaking down its neighbors, proliferating the world’s most dangerous weapons, supporting terrorists, and stealing hundreds of billions of dollars in intellectual property a year.

Moreover, the Party is trying to destroy America. China’s ruling organization knows that the inspirational impact of American values ​​poses an existential threat to its totalitarian claims. What Biden doesn’t understand is that Chinese Communism is in a fight to the end with the United States, whether the United States thinks it or not.

America is a much stronger society than China, which is currently particularly fragile due to its debt crisis, but the Communist Party can destroy the United States simply because Biden does not adequately defend it against Chinese attacks. malicious and relentless. Force means nothing if America does not have the determination to defend itself.

Whether you think China deliberately or mistakenly released its coronavirus around the world, its collective reactions have fantastically educated the People’s Liberation Army on how to make a possible future bio-attack a deadly success, Richard Fisher of the International Center for Assessment and Strategy.RecountAmerican consequences.

This deadly success could lead to the ultimate genocide.

How? ‘Or’ What?

The next disease from China could be a civilization killer. The Chinese military is working on the next generation of pathogens, a new type of biological warfare from specific ethnic genetic attacks. In other words, Chinese researchers are developing viruses, germs, and germs that immunize the Chinese but kill everyone.

The world must therefore urgently deter Xi Jinping from spreading the next disease. So far, Bidens’ failure to hold Xi accountable has given the Chinese a big green light to launch attacks that could kill Americans in unprecedented numbers.

The coronavirus is not the only Chinese weapon targeting Americans. China also killsdozens of thousandsAmericans per year by supporting criminal gangs that design, manufacture, transport and sell fentanyl, one of dozens of synthetic opioids cooked in Chinese labs.

Biden in aNovember 17 statementmarked the overdose deaths of more than 100,000 Americans in the 12 months ended April 30. Not once did he mention China. From this toll,around 64,000 deathswere attributable to fentanyl. Of those 64,000, almost all were due to Chinese fentanyl.

China’s leaders know exactly what’s going on, given their state of near-total surveillance. The working hypothesis is that Beijing knows about remote and highly organized gangs, approves of them, and profits from their operations. theprofits are launderedby other Chinese gangs through Chinese state banks.

Still, Biden doesn’t care about deaths from coronaviruses or fentanyl. It allows a foreign power to assassinate Americans without any penalty.

Today, Biden is due to talk about what America can do to protect itself from the spread of COVID-19, but he won’t talk about the most important thing the nation needs to do: impose the heaviest costs on China to ensure that the Communist Party The holiday will not create another pandemic.

Bidens’ failure to take on China, whether over deaths from the coronavirus or fentanyl, means he is neglecting to fulfill his most basic constitutional duty: to protect the American people from foreign attacks.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of The Epoch Times.