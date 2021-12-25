Commander of the TNI: Fire and pursues a maximum member who throws 2 teenagers in the river





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – Commander of TNI General Andika Perkasa asked 3 members suspected of throwing the bodies of two teenagers in Nagreg, Bandung to be prosecuted to the maximum and dismissed from the office TNI if it is proven to be involved. “The commander of the TNI, General Andika Perkasa, asked the investigators of the TNI and the AD, as well as the investigator of TNI AD, to pronounce an additional sentence of dismissal of the military service”, declared the chief. from the TNI Information Center, Major General Prantara Sarosa, cited by Tempo.co, Saturday (12/25/2021) Praantara revealed the identity of the three TNI members suspected of being involved, namely Colonel P du Gorontalo Korem; Corporal Dua DA of Gunung Kidul Kodim; and Corporal Dua Ahmad of Demak Kodim. The three are currently under investigation by military police in their respective Kodams. According to him, the three TNI members are suspected of having violated Law No. 22 of 2009 relating to traffic and road transport, in particular article 310 with a maximum penalty of 6 years in prison and article 312. with a maximum penalty of 3 years’ imprisonment. In addition, he said, the three people were suspected of violating Article 181 of the Penal Code with a maximum penalty of 6 months in prison, Article 359 with a maximum penalty of 5 years in prison, article 338 with a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison, and article 340 with a maximum sentence of life imprisonment. As is known, an accident occurred on Jalan Raya Nagreg, Bandung on Wednesday (12/8/2021). The victims of the accident were Handi Saputra, 16, and Salsabila, 14. Two victims were reported missing. Three days later, their bodies were found on the banks of the Serayu River. It was later suspected that the two teenagers had been struck by a car driven by three TNI soldiers. It is suspected that the bodies of the two were dumped in the river. Watch the selected videos below: quality content

