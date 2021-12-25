PM Modi, Vice President Naidu and others pay tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birthday

He was the only leader after Jawaharlal Nehru who was liked by people across the country, said Shiv Sena frontman Raut.





New Delhi

Posted on 12.25.21, 11:58 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to former Prime Minister and BJP pillar Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Saturday on his birthday. Born in Gwalior in 1924, Vajpayee has been the face of the BJP for decades and was the first non-congressional prime minister to serve a full term.

Modi tweeted, “Remembering Atal Ji on his Jayanti. We are inspired by his rich service to the nation. He has dedicated his life to making India strong and developed. His development initiatives have had a positive impact on millions of Indians. “

“One of India’s greatest leaders, Atalji was a distinguished parliamentarian, a competent administrator, a prolific writer, a fascinating orator and above all a great human being,” tweeted the vice president’s secretariat, citing Venkaiah Naidu. Vajpayee, the vice president said, has made systemic changes in governance to improve people’s lives. He will always be remembered for strengthening democracy and ushering in a connectivity revolution in the country, Naidu added. Vajpayee’s birthday is also observed as “Good Governance Day” since 2014. To mark the occasion, people should resolve to empower every Indian by ensuring good governance at all levels, Naidu said.

Union Home Secretary Amit Shah also paid tribute to the veteran leader as he greeted the country on Good Governance Day. “As Prime Minister, Atal Ji, through various visionary decisions, laid the foundation for a strong India. He also turned his vision of good governance in the country into reality, ”reads a rough translation of Shah’s tweet, which was posted in Hindi.

Since 2014, when the Modi government came to power, the anniversary of the birth of Atal Bihari Vajpayee has been celebrated annually as Good Governance Day. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh also issued a message in memory of the devotee, describing him as a “great nationalist”, “a distinguished orator”, “a wonderful poet”, “a competent administrator” and a “remarkable reformist” .

He was Prime Minister three times – briefly in 1996, then for two terms between 1998 and 2004. Vajpayee was also known for his public speaking skills, which were demonstrated when he defended the Pokhran nuclear tests in 1998. One of the country’s prominent leaders and founding member of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Vajpayee died on August 16, 2018 at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) from a prolonged illness. He was 93 years old. The Modi government is working on several social protection programs named after the former prime minister. The Union Cabinet approved Atal Bhujal Yojana, a Rs 6,000 crore program to improve groundwater management. The government also named a strategic tunnel under the Rohtang Pass in his honor. The late leader received Bharat Ratna in 2015. He also received the Pt Govind Ballabh Pant award for best parliamentarian in 1994.

Sanjay Raut greets Vajpayee and says “Sabka saath, sabka vikas” slogan suits him