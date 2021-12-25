Politics
PM Modi, Vice President Naidu and others pay tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birthday
He was the only leader after Jawaharlal Nehru who was liked by people across the country, said Shiv Sena frontman Raut.
New Delhi
Posted on 12.25.21, 11:58 AM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to former Prime Minister and BJP pillar Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Saturday on his birthday.
Born in Gwalior in 1924, Vajpayee has been the face of the BJP for decades and was the first non-congressional prime minister to serve a full term.
Modi tweeted, “Remembering Atal Ji on his Jayanti. We are inspired by his rich service to the nation. He has dedicated his life to making India strong and developed. His development initiatives have had a positive impact on millions of Indians. “
Remember Atal Ji on his Jayanti. We are inspired by his rich service to the nation. He dedicated his life to making India strong and developed.
Its development initiatives have had a positive impact on millions of Indians.
Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 25, 2021
“One of India’s greatest leaders, Atalji was a distinguished parliamentarian, a competent administrator, a prolific writer, a fascinating orator and above all a great human being,” tweeted the vice president’s secretariat, citing Venkaiah Naidu.
Vajpayee, the vice president said, has made systemic changes in governance to improve people’s lives. He will always be remembered for strengthening democracy and ushering in a connectivity revolution in the country, Naidu added.
Vajpayee’s birthday is also observed as “Good Governance Day” since 2014.
To mark the occasion, people should resolve to empower every Indian by ensuring good governance at all levels, Naidu said.
Remember “the man of the masses” former Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his Jayanti today.
One of the greatest Indian rulers, #Atalji was a distinguished parliamentarian, a competent administrator, a prolific writer, a fascinating orator and above all a great human being. pic.twitter.com/OecnIOd9Rs
Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) December 25, 2021
Sri Atalji was a jewel of Indian politics. He was a real Ajatha Shatruvu who has no enemies. He was not only a great speaker, but a great leader. Man of few words used to make people related. pic.twitter.com/UlS4hQUhNz
Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) August 29, 2018
Union Home Secretary Amit Shah also paid tribute to the veteran leader as he greeted the country on Good Governance Day. “As Prime Minister, Atal Ji, through various visionary decisions, laid the foundation for a strong India. He also turned his vision of good governance in the country into reality, ”reads a rough translation of Shah’s tweet, which was posted in Hindi.
Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 25, 2021
Since 2014, when the Modi government came to power, the anniversary of the birth of Atal Bihari Vajpayee has been celebrated annually as Good Governance Day.
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh also issued a message in memory of the devotee, describing him as a “great nationalist”, “a distinguished orator”, “a wonderful poet”, “a competent administrator” and a “remarkable reformist” .
I bow to Atalji on his jayanti. He was a great nationalist who distinguished himself as a distinguished orator, a wonderful poet, a skillful administrator and a remarkable reformer.
Atalji’s enormous contribution to Indian public life will never be forgotten.
Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 25, 2021
He was Prime Minister three times – briefly in 1996, then for two terms between 1998 and 2004.
Vajpayee was also known for his public speaking skills, which were demonstrated when he defended the Pokhran nuclear tests in 1998.
One of the country’s prominent leaders and founding member of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Vajpayee died on August 16, 2018 at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) from a prolonged illness. He was 93 years old.
The Modi government is working on several social protection programs named after the former prime minister. The Union Cabinet approved Atal Bhujal Yojana, a Rs 6,000 crore program to improve groundwater management. The government also named a strategic tunnel under the Rohtang Pass in his honor.
The late leader received Bharat Ratna in 2015. He also received the Pt Govind Ballabh Pant award for best parliamentarian in 1994.
Sanjay Raut greets Vajpayee and says “Sabka saath, sabka vikas” slogan suits him
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut greeted former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Saturday, saying he was the only leader after Jawaharlal Nehru who was liked by people across the country, and added that the slogan ” Sabka saath, sabka vikas ”really suited him.
Raut’s statement apparently targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who took office in 2014 with the motto “Sabka saath, sabka vikas” (collective efforts, inclusive growth).
Speaking to reporters here, Raut said: “Atal Bihari Vajpayee has played a central role in consolidating the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance. The ‘Sabka saath, sabka vikas’ line really suits him.”
The Sena MP was responding to a question about Vajpayee on the anniversary of the late BJP leader’s birthday.
“Vajpayee was the only second ruler in India, who was appreciated across the country after Jawaharlal Nehru. Whether it was Nagaland or Puducherry, there were people who respected Vajpayee,” he said.
Vajpayee and Lal Krishna Advani were the two main pillars of the BJP, which helped the party spread across the country, Raut said.
