Very suitable, Mr. JK who chooses – FAJAR





FAJAR.CO.ID, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) inaugurated the central executive office of the Indonesian Mosque Council (DMI) in Jakarta. The head of state said the DMI office was a grant from the government whose land was confiscated in a debt collection case for Bank Indonesia Liquidity Assistance (BLBI). So Alhamdulillah, after looking everywhere the best location can be and from there the BLBI land has been taken by the Finance Ministry and is suitable, Jokowi said on the Presidential Secretariat’s YouTube on Friday 12/24. President Jokowi added that DMI General Chairman Jusuf Kalla (JK), who directly chose the office, was located in Matraman, east Jakarta. According to Jokowi, this place is very suitable because it is close to the offices of Islamic organizations. On Jalan Matraman, this is suitable, because it is close to the IPHI office, the PBNU office is close, the PW Muhammadiyah office here, in my opinion, is close to one million DMI. Near the MUI office. It is very suitable, Mr. JK who chose, he said. Jokowi said that with the government grant, DMI no longer needed to relocate its offices. Because Jokowi said, DMI has always moved offices. When he (JK) became vice president he told me, Sir, this office of DMI has not had its own office for almost 50 years, I changed offices 5 times during my tenure as president “, did he declare. Jokowi hopes that with the inauguration of the DMI office, mosques in Indonesia in the future will not only become places of worship for the people.

