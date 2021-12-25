Xi Jinping Focuses on Consolidating Results of CCP History Teaching and Learning Campaign





Xi Jinping, secretary general of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, called for consolidating and expanding the results of the Party’s history-teaching and learning campaign. Xi, who is also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks during a recent briefing. A meeting was held on Friday in Beijing to summarize the campaign for all Party members in 2021, the CCP’s centenary year. As a major strategic decision taken by the CPC Central Committee, the campaign enabled Party members and cadres to undergo in-depth political, intellectual and spiritual training, Xi said. As a result of this campaign, the Party as a whole has considerably strengthened its historic consciousness and confidence, as well as its ability to innovate, unite and struggle, he added. Demanding a long-term and regular education system and mechanism to consolidate the results of the campaign, Xi called on the whole Party to focus on studying and implementing the guiding principles of the Sixth Session. plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee, and deepen the understanding of the Party’s innovative theories. Efforts should be made to rally and lead the Chinese people of all ethnic groups on the new path with new achievements, and to prepare the 20th CPC National Congress with concrete actions, Xi said. Wang Huning, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, attended the meeting and delivered a speech. He demanded the serious implementation of Xi’s important instruction, which set clear requirements for the study and implementation of the guiding principles of the Sixth Plenary Session of the 19th CPC Central Committee, and the promotion of the campaign on a regular and long-term basis. Follow China.org.cn on Twitter and Facebook to join the conversation.

