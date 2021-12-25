Boris Johnson caught in crises that can end his leadership and the Conservative government

The history books will tell us that Boris Johnson’s government was hit with two humiliations in December 2021, two years after being elected. The first was the unprecedented rebellion of 101 Conservative MPs against passport health regulations. The second, two days later, was the defeat in the North Shropshire by-elections at the hands of the Liberal Democrats.

But, as we approach the start of 2022, the combined consequences of these setbacks count today more than the events themselves. Together, the two defeats rewrote the script for the remainder of his government’s term.

We could see it in the lasting impact of what Johnson did on Monday. The Prime Minister came out of an emergency meeting with his cabinet on the omicron wave and later announced… nothing. As other governments across Europe scramble to save their healthcare systems from saturation, Boris Johnson has decided he won’t take any further action until Christmas. However, Johnson insisted in which, if things change, “we will not hesitate to act” (he is expected to announce further measures in the coming days in England as did Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland ).

Monday’s outcome was the epitome of reluctance, over the decision not to take the kind of action that needed to be approved at the emergency cabinet meeting. It was not the result of a thoughtful consensus. It turned out that the cabinet was split in two, and still is. Today the UK has a government unable to govern.

This is a direct result of the fact that Johnson is currently being held hostage by Tory MPs and his ministers, who in turn are emboldened by the verdict of voters in Shropshire. Therefore, it is also important to see what happened this week as a harbinger of a potentially terminal new phase for the Johnson administration if it is unable to make the necessary decisions.

No reverse

All failed governments end up reaching a similar point, after which everything goes downhill. British politics today are wondering if the Johnson government has reached this point. Evidence suggests that, in its own way, it is and therefore UK voters are open to something new.

Over 40 years ago, in the 1979 election that brought Margaret Thatcher to power, Labor Prime Minister Jim Callaghan observed such moments. “There are times,” Callaghan told his advisers, “maybe once every 30 years, when there’s a drastic change in politics. So it doesn’t matter what you say or what you do. There is a change in what the public is doing. They want and what they approve of. I suspect a drastic change is happening and that is for Mrs. Thatcher. ”

Callaghan’s opinion can be challenged in some important respects. There is no doubt that after 1979 there was a great change in political economy, contrasting with the post-1945 world in which Callaghan came to power. But the public never greeted Thatcherism with the degree of enthusiasm that Thatcher’s string of electoral successes of the 1980s might suggest.

However, he was right that the Labor governments of the 1970s had lost public confidence in important respects, and Thatcher was the favorite to win in 1979. And he was right that once a government reached such a period, you are relatively unlikely to regain the old advantage.

Turning

What can happen is not clear. The circumstances are very different. Theresa May’s government began to fail early on, when it squandered its majority in the 2017 election. David Cameron’s government, on the other hand, was only doomed at the end, when Cameron lost the Brexit vote. If he had won, Cameron might still be prime minister.

With other governments, the tipping point has been more gradual. Even that of John Major, which in retrospect seems to have ended after Black Stock Market Wednesday in 1992, could have survived without the leadership of Labor. It seems more evident today than then that Tony Blair’s authority has been destroyed by Iraq: after all, he won the election again.

Gordon Brown’s trajectory seemed more predictable when, shortly after arriving at Downing Street, he humiliatingly flirted with the calling of an early election. In 2009, I was at a dinner party with great lawyer Tom Bingham, who turned around and said, “I think the country decided two years ago that it needed a new government now. came. In this, as in so many other things, he was right.

December 2021 seems like such a time for Johnson. Reputation-shattering stories – and more could come – unleashed in North Shropshire are hard to recover from. that Football fans Already the darts are making fun of a Prime Minister, that is not a good sign. If there are poor results in next year’s local elections, his leadership within the party will again be called into question.

Perhaps what Prosecutor Bingham said also applies today, as after 2007. The country feels it will need a new government when the time comes. If so, it doesn’t matter who leads the Conservative Party in the next election. The crucial question will be whether the country has enough confidence in the Labor alternative.

Translation by Julián Cnochaert.