Nawaz Sharif castigates Prime Minister Imran Khan; claims ‘he is called a puppet in India’





In another scathing attack on incumbent Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, ex-Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharifs said on Friday that cricketer-turned-politician Khan was referred to as India’s “puppet” leader because he was installed by the mighty army in 2018.

At a Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) virtual general assembly held in Lahore on December 24, Sharif, who is currently undergoing treatment for heart disease in London, said: In the United States, it is said that he (Imran) has powers even inferior to those of a mayor, ”PTI reported.

Sharif continued his search against the Pakistani leader, claiming that this image was because “the world knows how he [Imran Khan] was brought to power. Imran did not come to power by popular vote but with the help of (the) military establishment, “said the three-time former Pakistani prime minister.

Sharif, 71, who was convicted of two corruption cases in Pakistan, has lived in London since November 2019. The Lahore High Court has granted him leave to travel abroad for treatment for his heart disease .

Sharif calls Imran Khan “Nalayak, Anari”

Likewise, Sharif had previously called Pak Prime Minister Imran Khan “nalayak” (worthless) because he accused his centrist populist party Tehreek-e-Insaf of stealing the 2018 general election mandate, to as a result, he said, Pakistanis are suffering. of “inflation, poverty and unemployment”.

Speaking to Pakistani citizens on a video broadcast, Sharif sarcastically mocked Khan for putting the country “on the path to development,” asking, “Do you know how our government brought Pakistan out of darkness?

“Some people stole the 2018 election and took the country away from the path of happiness and success. Later, they converted the defeat to a ‘nalayak’ (worthless), ‘na ahal’ (ineligible) and ‘ anaari ‘(unqualified) in victory and rule the country, “said former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharifhad condemning Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He accused the incumbent Pakistani prime minister of suffering people. He then asked the citizens to teach them [Imran Khan government] a lesson.”

