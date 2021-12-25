Politics
African and EU leaders meet to restore relations
African leaders will meet their European counterparts at a summit to redefine their relationship, even as the continent feels the pain of Europe’s recent negative policies.
The meeting, scheduled for February, will take place weeks before the US-Africa summit to be hosted by US President Joe Biden, and just months after the China-Africa Cooperation Forum (FOCAC) summit held. in Senegal in November.
African leaders say funding for economies burdened by the Covid-19 pandemic and debt, and access to vaccines, are all critical issues for future engagement with Europe.
Even before meeting on December 19 at a session organized by European Council President Charles Michel to prepare for the next EU-AU summit in Brussels from February 17 to 18 next year, several African leaders attended the summit. of the three-day Turkey-Africa partnership.
Mr Michel stressed that the new EU-AU alliance should be based on prosperity, peace and common values, and that the EU supports a holistic approach to strengthen African health systems and vaccine production.
Among the participants were the President of Senegal Macky Sall, the President of the AU Commission Moussa Faki, the President of the DRC Flix Tshisekedi, the President of Rwanda Paul Kagame, the President of the European Investment Bank Werner Hoyer and the secretary general of the OIF Louise Mushikiwabo.
At the summit, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pledged common development and prosperity, as well as helping to tackle global injustice and victimization of Africa in terms of access to vaccines, with the aim of capitalize on long-standing grudge over alleged bias in vaccine distribution. which pits Africa against the West.
Read: Turkey’s Erdogan looks to Africa for trade
African governments have continued to push for the lifting of intellectual property protection for Covid-19 vaccines to allow the continent to produce the doses needed to speed up inoculation.
The continent is also looking to use commitments with the EU to secure some of the bloc’s reserves to the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, a move that could see more than $ 100 billion sent to cash-strapped governments in the country. continent.
Other world powers like China, Japan, India, the United States and Russia continue to woo Africa with gifts, investments, trade and cooperation agreements in all sectors.
Their actions appear to be the race for influence on the continent which is a critical source of reserves of natural resources and a consumer market for their products.
To respond to the economic crisis and the fragility of the global economic architecture, the world is entering a period of uncertainty, of competition between the West, Russia and the expansion of Chinese influence in Africa, said Eric Ndushabandi, professor of political science at the University. from Rwanda.
According to Mr. Ndushabandi, some Western powers such as France are wooing Africa as they consider a multilateral response to terrorism in their area of influence, in addition to extending their influence and cooperation beyond French-speaking countries to Africa. ‘East Africa.
But trapped in debt with no additional fiscal space to support economies amid the ongoing pandemic, African leaders have their own priorities and are seeking resources to move forward towards recovery.
The EU has offered to mobilize up to $ 340 billion in investment under its Global Gateway strategy between 2021 and 2027.
The bloc promises to support African health systems and vaccine production, as well as investments in areas such as climate and energy, transport, education and research.
EU says European Investment Bank and cooperation agencies from France, Spain and Germany have signed $ 113.3 million line of credit to help African small and medium-sized businesses to recover from the pandemic and seize the growth opportunities of the African Continental Free Trade Area.
The bloc also pledges to mobilize $ 2.7 billion in subsidies for sub-Saharan Africa.
In addition, he pledged more than $ 1.1 billion to North Africa to support renewable energy and hydrogen production, which can help meet the EU’s projected demand for clean energy.
Infrastructure needs
Europe’s business card and offer to our partner countries to meet infrastructure investment needs is financially, socially and environmentally sustainable connectivity. No white elephants and no debt traps, but projects that are sustainable and meet the needs of local populations, said EU High Representative and Vice-President Josep Borrell and Commissioner for International Partnerships Jutta Urpilainen in a statement. joint press release.
In March 2020, the European Commission and the EEAS presented the joint communication towards a comprehensive strategy with Africa. It proposes to work together on major global trends which include partnerships for the green transition and access to energy, digital transformation and sustainable growth and employment.
