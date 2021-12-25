Guru Tegh Bahadur’s bravery against Aurangzeb teaches how the country fights terrorism: PM Modi





Image source: ANI. Guru Tegh Bahadur’s Valor Against Aurangzeb Teaches How The Country Fights Terrorism and Religious Extremism: PM Modi. Strong points PM Modi today highlighted the contribution of the Sikh community in India

Prime Minister virtually spoke at Gurpurab celebrations at Gurudwara Lakhpat Sahib in Kutch of Gujarat

The contribution of our gurus is not limited to society and spirituality: PM Narendra Modi Highlighting the contribution of the Sikh community to India’s independence and nation-building, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that the valor of Guru Tegh Bahadur and his sacrifice against Aurangzeb teaches how the country struggles against terrorism and religious extremism. Addressing the Gurpurab celebrations virtually at Gurudwara Lakhpat Sahib in Kutch, Gujarat, the Prime Minister said, “The contribution of our gurus is not limited to society and spirituality. It is the great penance of the Sikh gurus at heart that the faith and integrity of our nation is secure today. Guru Nanak Dev ji and our various gurus not only maintained the consciousness of India, but also made a way to keep India safe. “ “Guru Tegh Bahadur’s value against Aurangzeb teaches us how the country fights terrorism and religious extremism. Likewise, the life of the tenth Guru, Guru Gobind Singh Sahib is also a living example of tenacity and sacrifice at every step. The way the country has given him the title of ‘Hind ki Chadar’ shows the attachment of every Indian to the Sikh tradition, “said the prime minister. Referring to his visit to the United States, the prime minister said his government brought back from America more than 150 historical objects, including a peshkabja (small sword), which has Guru Hargobind ji’s name written in Persian. “More recently, we successfully and safely brought Guru Granth Sahib from Afghanistan to India. What can be a greater experience of Guru’s grace than this? Efforts have been made at all levels to spread Guru Nanak Dev ji’s message to the whole world with new energy. The Kartarpur Sahib corridor which was expected for decades, our government completed its construction in 2019, “he said. Prime Minister Modi said that it had always been a matter of pride for Gujarat that the fourth Gursikh, Bhai Mokham Singh ji, who played an important role in the creation of Khalsa Panth, be the state. “From Kashmir to Kanyakumari and from Kutch to Kohima, the whole country dreams together, striving for their fulfillment together. Today the country’s mantra is – Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat. Today the country’s goal is – the rebirth of a new capable India. Today, the country’s policy is: service to all the poor, priority to all the poor, ”added the Prime Minister. Recalling former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birthday today, Prime Minister Modi said: “Atal ji had a special affection for Kutch. Atal ji and his government stood by Gujarat’s side in the development work done here after the earthquake. Every year from December 23 to 25, the Sikh Sangat of Gujarat celebrates the Gurpurab of Guru Nanak Dev Ji in Gurudwara Lakhpat Sahib. Guru Nanak Dev had stayed in Lakhpat during his travels. Gurudwara Lakhpat Sahib has his relics including wooden shoes and palki (cradle) as well as manuscripts and inscriptions from Gurmukhi. According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the Gurudwara suffered damage in the 2001 earthquake. “The then Chief Minister of Gujarat, Narendra Modi, made urgent efforts to repair the damage. “said the PMO. (With ANI inputs) ALSO READ: PM Modi and President Kovind offer their greetings on “Christmas Day” READ ALSO: “Inspired by his rich service to the nation”: PM Modi pays tribute to Vajpayee Latest news from India

