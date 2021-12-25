President Jokowi inaugurates the office of the Central Executive Council of the Indonesian Mosque Council





Jakarta, Gatra.com – President Joko Widodo inaugurated the central executive office building of the Indonesian Mosque Council (DMI) on Friday, December 24, 2021. With the new office located on Jalan Matraman Raya, DMI is expected to work with more enthusiasm. “I hope this new office will make DMI more enthusiastic, make the mosque not only a place of worship for Muslims, but also serve as an education center, a center of enlightening preaching, and also serve as a place of deliberation for build unity, to strengthen national ties, and also a center for the development and improvement of public welfare, ”said the president, as in a statement received by Gatra.com (25/12). According to President Jokowi, in addition to being a center of preaching and education of the people, mosques also contribute to the building of the civilization of the Indonesian state as well as to the constitution of superior human resources, of character. and nobility. “The mosque can also be a place where people can get information, deepen their religious knowledge, form good deed and noble morals, and sow Islam as a blessing for the universe, _rahmatan lil alamin_”, a- he declared. President Jokowi appreciates DMI’s efforts to make mosques prosper and prosper by making mosques an economic engine for the people and trying to build a sustainable society. mutamaddin, who are empowered economically, politically and culturally. “Join the government to reduce unemployment, eradicate poverty and remove the inequalities that we currently have so that the well-being of the population increases and improves,” added the former number 1 of DKI Jakarta. Meanwhile, the 10th and 12th Vice-Presidents of the Republic of Indonesia, who are also the General Chairman of DMI Jusuf Kalla (JK), expressed in their report their gratitude for the help of the government which had provided land to be used as a building for the central office of the DMI directorate. . JK admitted that DMI had changed locations several times because it did not yet have its own office. “This is all due to the blessing and assistance of the government, Mr President in this case, who has granted land grants and it is certainly done by the Minister of Finance and the Minister of Religion,” said JK. Minister of State Pratikno, Minister of Investment Bahlil Lahadalia, Minister of ATR / BPN Sofyan Djalil and Governor of DKI Jakarta Anies Baswedan also attended the inauguration.

