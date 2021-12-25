Politics
Kunts accuse LadBaby of using food banks to peddle records in feud
The Kunts issued a scathing response to LadBaby following criticism of duets for popular Christmas single from punk bands Boris Johnson is ALWAYS AF ***** g C ***.
The two artists are currently battling to claim this year’s Christmas number one, with The Kunts releasing a sequel to their 2020 single and LadBaby hoping to top the charts with the charity single Sausage Rolls For Everyone, in collaboration with Sir Elton. John and Ed Sheeran.
However, LadBaby lambasted their rivals by saying that it takes a certain type of person to download a song with this in the title.
The Kunts have now released a full statement firing back at LadBabys Mark Hoyle and questioning his intentions with the charity single.
In the declaration posted on Clash, singer Kunt said: As for Mark Hoyles’ comments that it takes a certain type of person to download a song with that in the title, I totally agree with him.
It takes the kind of person who is willing to look beyond the lukewarm diarrhea that is pumped into people’s consciousness through mainstream television, radio and tabloid newspapers. The kind of person who is prepared [to] stand up for what they believe in and denounce the government for their lies, cover-ups and corruption.
The kind of person who can see that it was the conservative policies of selfishness, misery and deprivation that caused this country to need food banks in the first place.
Kunt then revealed that his group made large donations from sales of their 2020 single Boris Johnson Is AF ***** g C *** to charities including Mind for mental health and Cardiac Risk In The Young. , after being affected by both causes.
We may be vulgar in the language we use to get our message across, but we wouldn’t be vulgar enough to use food banks to peddle records, raise our profile or sign lucrative sponsorship deals, Kunt continued.
Let’s be clear, we wouldn’t stoop to using poverty, hunger and despair to promote our careers and bolster our bank balance like we believe LadBaby did during this year’s number one Christmas campaign and Last year.
The musician then questioned the transparency of LadBabys and the 99p percentage of people going to the charity.
He concluded: But please don’t let any of this distract from the fact that the Trussell Trust is a necessary and worthy charity right now and it’s good to support food banks with donations from food and money, we do, but at the root of the problem is the corrupt and heartless Conservative government, and the man in charge of leading the way is Boris Johnson.
And it is ALWAYS af ***** gc ***.
All proceeds from the LadBabys song will go to Trussell Trust, who have supported 1,300 food banks across the UK, and Mark is passionate about getting their message across.
LadBaby has dominated the Christmas number one race since 2018 in the name of charity.
Hoyle, his wife Roxanne and their two children launched their first candidacy for the festive top spot in 2018 with a sausage-themed overhaul of We Built This City.
They dropped out of I Love Sausage Rolls in 2019 and Dont Stop Me Eatin in 2020, matching the Beatles and Spice Girls trio of consecutive Christmas chart tops.
