Politics
New book on Narendra Modi shows how good economics can go hand in hand with good politics
Sanju Vermas’ new book exposes the dystopian experiences forced upon India by Nehruvian socialism and gives a comprehensive account of how the country under Modi is transforming into a progressive, inclusive and multidimensional society
The Modi Gambit, by economist and national BJP spokesperson Sanju Verma, is a massive book about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his exceptional work. It is divided into three parts. The first part of the book talks about Modis’ economic policies, bold reforms including denationalization of coal, labor code, asset monetization, eRUPI, IBC, bank consolidation, privatization of Air India and other reforms. undertakings during his second term, which sum up the essence of Modinomie.
The second part of the book is a comprehensive analysis of the prime ministers’ struggle against the COVID-19[female[feminine pandemic and how, despite brazen attempts by the opposition, Modi successfully led the world’s largest vaccination campaign. It not only gives an inside track of how the world’s greatest democracy won the war against COVID-19[female[feminine but also exposes the hypocrisy of the international media which never supported India’s mega vaccination campaign, despite India handling the pandemic extremely well, with the lowest death rate in the world.
The third and final part of The Modi Gambit traces the meteoric rise of Brand Modi and deals with the CAA, the revocation of Article 370, the amendments to the FCRA and UAPA, victories in the legislative elections of Bihar 2020 and Assam 2021, the passage of the OBC Bill and, of course, what makes Narendra Modi the most popular and powerful leader in independent India.
Verma is a fiery public speaker and is renowned for her understanding of the data and facts about televised debates. In this book, she, as an author, displays her hallmark honesty with facts and figures, supporting every argument she makes for the PM Modis governance model with hard data. This makes The Modi Gambit so unique, setting it several notches above other books written on PM Modi.
This book is like an encyclopedia of facts and should be required reading for those who wish to understand Modis India. It also explains why Narendra Modi’s rise is not just about the TINA factor, but his Vikasvaad philosophy, versus oppositions Swaarthvaad and Parivarvaad. The opposition, mainly Congress, ruled India for decades, but even the basics like toilets, sanitation, uninterrupted electricity and access to banking services have remained a mirage. Aside from transforming health care through programs like Ayushman Bharat and bringing banking services to the doorstep of virtually every Indian, Prime Minister Modis’ greatest legacy is the incorruptible nature of his government, where tolerance to with regard to corruption is zero. Programs like Jan Dhan, the direct benefits transfer program and initiatives like PM-Kisan are game-changing. The book captures all of this and more with laudable ease and brilliance.
Transforming Swachh Bharat Abhiyan into Jan Andolan, helping to spread the message that cleanliness is close to godliness, has been a rewarding journey for Prime Minister Modi and the nation. PM Modi reflects the essence of his famous Varanasi model in a quote from him, which says: I am making changes, not for people to notice; rather because it is my mission. And truly, Varanasi’s transformation over the past seven years has been nothing short of extraordinary. The Modi Gambit lucidly traces the journey from the Gujarat model to the Varanasi model, how these two models converge and why an India First approach is essentially at the heart of these two inclusive models.
The introduction to the book was written by BL Santhosh, national secretary general (organization) of the BJP. The foreword was written by scholar Mohandas Pai, while the afterword is by journalist ace Anand Narasimhan, who thus sums up the essence of the book: ardent defender of modinomy, she (Verma ) diligently made a researched and fact-based rationale for the Modi governance model. She used the force of the pen to counter the rhetoric and campaign of disinformation against the government led by Prime Minister Modi over its commitment to Vikas. Strong in facts, solid in logic, her literary efforts make for a convincing read.
The book contains some very interesting views on Modi 2.0 by leading physician Dr Sanjeev Bagai and one of India’s most renowned wealth managers, Porinju Veliyath. The testimonials for the book by Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, a well-known cardiac surgeon, and Ashish Chauhan, CEO of Bombay Stock Exchange, are worth reading and endorse the exhaustive work done by the author to capture PM’s accomplishments. Modi.
In 1516, Thomas More coined the term Utopia, which is a rarity because the real world is neither ideal nor perfect. Centuries later, the English philosopher John Stuart Mill coined the term Dystopia, meaning bad place, in 1868, while denouncing the Irish land policy of the government. He was inspired by the writings of Mores on utopia. Well, The Modi Gambit exposes the dystopian experiences forced upon India by Nehruvian socialism and gives a comprehensive account of how the country under PM Modi over the past seven years has grown rapidly and is transforming into a progressive society. , inclusive and multidimensional where a good economy makes a good policy, integral humanism being at the heart of Modinomics.
The examiner is a teacher. The opinions expressed are personal.
