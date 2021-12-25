Turkey Passes Cryptocurrency Law | Time without bank





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced that he will send a crypto law to the country’s parliament, media sources reported on Friday. There are currently no effective crypto regulations in Turkey, but it is very popular in the country. Erdogan told reporters in Istanbul: The law is ready; we will send it to Parliament soon without delay. Growing acceptance of crypto is a challenge for Erdogan The growing acceptance of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies is a challenge for the country’s authoritarian leader and his efforts to strengthen the struggling economy and the official currency, the lire. Turkey’s central bank announced a ban on using cryptocurrency for payments in April, but it is still legal to hold crypto in the country. 1 Minimum deposit $50 Exclusive promotion Over 3,000 assets, including currencies, stocks, cryptocurrencies, ETFs, indices and commodities Buy crypto or trade cryptocurrency via CFDs This announcement promotes virtual cryptocurrency investing within the EU (by eToro Europe Ltd. and eToro UK Ltd.) and the United States (by eToro USA LLC); which is very volatile, unregulated in most EU countries, no EU protection and unsupervised by the EU regulatory framework. Investments are subject to market risk, including loss of principal. At the time, central bank governor Ahap Kavcolu said Turkey’s Treasury and Finance Ministry was working on a cryptocurrency law, but had no plans to ban its use. On Tuesday this week, the pound gained around 20% following the announcement of measures to protect the pound’s deposits. Three national bank governors sacked in two years In March of this year, Erdogan sacked the head of the country’s central bank. It was his third dismissal from a national bank governor in two years and was viewed by investors as monetary and institutional instability. Erdogan is a follower of non-traditional monetary policies, such as lowering interest rates to limit inflation. He reportedly sacked the governor for raising interest rates. After its unexpected move, the lira lost 15% against the US dollar. Internet searches for crypto increase as pound collapses The instability of domestic banks tends to spark interest in cryptocurrency. With the decline of the lire, online searches related to cryptocurrencies have increased. In contrast, the search for gold, the country’s traditional hedge against inflation, has remained unchanged. Turks are free to buy and trade cryptos at this time as space is still unregulated. Crypto exchanges do not require licenses to operate and no specific tax laws that apply to digital assets exist. In an interview with CoinDesk, crypto and blockchain speaker Ismail Hakki Polat said that interest in crypto builds on a previous and more important story. He said: Since the very beginning of bitcoin, Turks have been greedy and interested in cryptocurrencies, so it’s not new like in Venezuela or Argentina. In 2020, Turkish authorities estimated that around 3% of the country’s population used crypto, or 2.4 million people. Polat believes that number could be much larger, especially after the recent Bitcoin rally.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.banklesstimes.com/2021/12/24/turkey-adopts-cryptocurrency-law/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos