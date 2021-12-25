Politics
India must make sure no one hurts their dreams, Unity: PM Modi on Gurpurab
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing Guru Nanak Dev’s Gurpurab celebrations in Gurudwara Lakhpat Sahib in Kutch Gujarat on Saturday, said the country must ensure that no one undermines the unity among the peoples and that ‘it remains secure.
He said the Sikh gurus had alerted people to the dangers that exist in society and that everyone must work to make the country a safe place. His statement comes two days after an explosion at the Ludhiana District Court complex in Punjab, in which one person was killed and scores of others were injured.
“It is our responsibility to ensure that in such an important time no one harms our dreams and the unity of the country. To realize the dreams for which our gurus lived and sacrificed their lives, we must all stay united. Unity is essential for all of us, “he said.
“The dangers the gurus warned us against remain the same today, so we need to be vigilant and also ensure that the country remains secure. I am sure that with the blessings of Guru Nanak Dev ji, we will surely fulfill our pledge, and the country will reach new heights, ”he said.
He said that Guru Tegh Bahadur’s valor against Aurangzeb teaches how the country fights terrorism and religious fanaticism. Likewise, the life of the tenth Guru, Guru Gobind Singh Sahib is also a living example of tenacity and sacrifice at every step, ”he said.
He said India was celebrating 400 years of Guru Tegh Bahadur’s Prakash Utsav in 2021. “You must have seen that we have been successful in bringing the copies of Guru Granth Sahib from Afghanistan,” he said , adding that it is a matter of pride for Gujarat that the fourth Gursikh, Bhai Mokham Singh, was from Gujarat, which played an important role in the creation of Khalsa Panth.
Earlier, Prime Minister Modi greeted the population on the occasion of Christmas. “Christmas wishes to all! We recall the life and noble teachings of Jesus Christ, which emphasized service, kindness, and humility. May everyone be healthy and prosperous. May harmony reign all around, “he said.
With ANI input
